Happy birthday: Because you know yourself better than ever, you'll key into your own delight. You'll choose a new focus, and as you quickly advance through this realm, you'll be happy with your choice.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're happy to be there for your friends and loved ones, whether in good times or bad. Just showing up to witness what's going on in another person's world will make a difference. Shared joy multiplies, and shared grief reduces.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your charm emerges, sometimes unbidden but often at your summoning as you realize the high stakes involved in winning people to your side. You'll be particularly effective at tuning into what people need and want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You start out enacting a typical day in the life of you, but something happens to make business as usual impossible. Whatever comes up, you not only handle it but appreciate the variation and interest it brings to your life.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You've chased dreams and caught a few, too. As for the ones that got away, carry a little hope around with you in your travels today and keep your eyes open for opportunity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Relationships progress. You're starting to know someone very well and maybe even predict some of their reactions and next moves. Avoid getting too sure or comfortable, though, as mystery is a gift to savor and protect.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There's a difference between observing and judging. It's easier to stay objective when you have nothing to gain or lose in the equation. Once the stakes involve you personally, you'll benefit from outside opinions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It's said that children are best disciplined by speaking softly, which is heard loud and clear. Use the same principle with yourself. Tell your internal voices to pipe down. The firm and fair whisper of reason will ring.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It's time to sell yourself. Don't sell yourself short, but definitely don't sell yourself tall either because that's a good way to seem desperate and insecure. Look into the pupils of your customer's eyes. Stop when it's sold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You want everyone to feel at home even when you're not in your home, so your default is to act as a host. You'll encourage everyone to participate. Your friendly attitude will attract good fortune.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Help will come from somewhere -- maybe not the place that promised to provide it, but it will come. If you keep working hard, your team will eventually join you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have many gifts, but it's your tenacity that makes you a winner. It's your day to learn the difference between helpful and unhelpful input, especially coming from your own mind.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Creating puts you in a beautiful mood. Whether it's a tasty meal, a well-thought-out piece of work, a doodle or a tune to hum, you'll be in top form when you execute this.