Hunters on the water should check boats, equipment for invasive vegetation

Waterfowl seasons are in full swing and hunters will be using boats in search of mallards and memories.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission strongly urges all hunters, before moving their boats to new areas, to closely inspect their boats, trailers and hunting equipment for vegetation and other invasive stowaways that could spread to new areas and destroy wildlife habitat.

The nomadic habits of ducks and duck hunters can make the perfect distribution system for unwanted aquatic invasive species, such as giant salvinia, water hyacinth and alligatorweed, which can reproduce quickly and choke out waterways to access and smother native vegetation attractive to ducks and other wildlife.

Matt Horton, aquatic nuisance species program coordinator for Game and Fish, said some of Arkansas' most recent discoveries of giant salvinia very well could have been transported by boats and hunting equipment used by duck hunters.

"We talk about aquatic invasive species throughout spring and summer because that's when most boaters are on the water, but many hunters use boats, too," Horton said. "They also tend to frequent shallower, hidden areas where these plants are more likely to become established and grow unnoticed."

Most invasive aquatic plants spread by seeds and plant fragments. A single seed or tiny fragment of a plant can easily hitch a ride on hunting or fishing equipment and remain viable for several days out of the water. That's why it's important to inspect and clean equipment before moving to new waters. A few minutes of preventative action can help protect our waters and your favorite hunting destination.

Hunters can help prevent the spread of aquatic nuisance species by following the three-step process of clean, drain and dry anytime they move to new water:

• Clean all equipment. Remove all plants and pieces of vegetation, seeds and mud off your waders, decoys, blind, truck, boat and trailer and wash all equipment and gear with a high-pressure washer.

• Drain your boat. Drain all water by removing all drain plugs from the boat before leaving the boat ramp.

• Dry all gear. Preferably dry gear for five days before visiting new waters. If there isn't enough time to air dry between trips, use a towel to wipe dry remaining wet surfaces.

In addition to practicing clean, drain and dry, waterfowl hunters should pay particular attention to decoys, decoy anchors and swivels that can snag invasive aquatic plants.