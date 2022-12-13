1 hurt in Jacksonville shooting, police say

Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the city’s Police Department.

Police said they were working a “shooting incident” at the 100 block of Galloway Circle, where they found a victim shot. The condition of the victim was unknown, according to the post, which was issued around 7 p.m.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the victim’s name.

Spokesperson April Kiser could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning about the victim’s condition and whether any suspects were in custody.