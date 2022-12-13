Jonesboro worker dies in trench wall collapse that trapped 2 others, fire chief says

A Jonesboro construction worker died in a trench collapse on Monday afternoon, the Jonesboro Fire Department said on Tuesday morning.

Three workers were trapped when the trench wall collapsed in the 4700 block of East Johnson Avenue, Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said.

“They were doing utility work about six to eight feet deep in the trench when a wall collapsed,” Hamrick said.

The fire chief said other members of the construction crew were able to get one person out but then experienced a secondary collapse that buried the other two further down.

“That’s the bad thing about trench collapses, once one happens there is an increased likelihood that another will happen again,” Hamrick said.

Hamrick said when firefighters arrived on the scene one worker was buried but part of his chest and his head was exposed.

“Our first goal was to get them out and stabilized,” he said.

The chief said the first victim the Jonesboro Fire Department helped was immediately transferred to a local hospital but he was unsure about the first victim who was rescued by the construction crew.

Firefighters said once they dug down to get the vitals of the worker who was fully buried in the soil they discovered the worker was dead.

The identity of the deceased worker was not immediately released.

Hamrick said the Jonesboro Fire Department retrieved the last victim around 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Fire Department wasn’t immediately available to confirm the employer of the workers.

Hamrick said that contractors would likely fill the trench up eventually but investigations into the cause of the collapse would happen first.

Sally Smith, a spokesperson for the Jonesboro Police Department, said that police assisted with traffic control in the area but not the rescue efforts.