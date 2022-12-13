Jefferson jeremiad

In his last book, "Where Do We Go From Here" (1968), Dr. King wrote: "A society that has done something special against the Negro for hundreds of years must now do something special for him."

Dr. King also wrote: "White liberals must be prepared to accept a transformation of their role. Whereas it was once a primary and spokesman role, it must now become a secondary and supportive role."

The Fayetteville school board recently accepted a bid to buy the old Jefferson Elementary building--located in the historically Black part of town, just south of MLK Boulevard--from Potter's House. In saying "yes" to Potter's House--a white-led nonprofit who offered $1.865 million--the school board said "no" to NWA Black Heritage, a Black-led nonprofit who offered $1.

I lament the school board's decision not because I believe the white leaders of Potter's House are bad people (I know them to be good and kind), but because I believe our majority-white community--represented by a 100 percent white school board--missed an opportunity to practice what Dr. King preached.

Selling Jefferson to NWA Black Heritage for $1 was an opportunity for us--as a community that has done something special against Black people for hundreds of years--to do something special for Black people and to accept a transformation of our roles as white people.

May we not miss the next opportunity.

LOWELL TAYLOR

Springdale

Retirement deserved

Congratulations on the well-deserved and earned retirement of the honorable prosecuting attorney of the Sixth Judicial District of Arkansas, my friend, the Honorable Larry Jegley.

Now is the time for you to take care of yourself and enjoy your retirement with your family and friends. You have done an outstanding and exemplary job as prosecutor. I know that all do not appreciate the work that you've done, but at the end of the day I salute you. I, like many others, may not agree with everything that you've done, but I can attest to the fact that you've been a friend through it all, and for that, I thank God for our relationship and friendship.

Again, congratulations, my good friend, the Honorable Larry Jegley.

FRANKLIN FURLOUGH

Little Rock

Aid to citizen in need

A very unsafe place to be stranded, on a chilly, dark night after having a tire blow out, is the Interstate 30 bridge heading south. Calls to roadside assistance had no results. However, after calling 911, a police officer showed up quickly, asked about the problem, retrieved a jack from his vehicle, changed the tire with little effort, and assured us a safe passage home.

I am so glad our police who put their lives on the line every day are willing to take care of a citizen in need. I sent a check to the Arkansas police fund. How about you?

LINDA BELL

Little Rock

Defense missed mark

Perhaps Bryan Hendricks should work on his aim because his biblical defense of hunting misses the mark. The only question here is: Are so-called "Christian hunters" really emulating Christ as they shoot, drag, hang, and slice open gentle animals who didn't want to die?

How could the God of Hosea, who made a pact with the animals to give them safety from being hunted, bless such willful violence? He declares: "And I will make for you a covenant on that day with the beasts of the field, the birds of the air, and the creeping things of the ground; and I will abolish the bow, the sword, and war from the land; and I will make you lie down in safety." Clearly the Lord desires harmony, not hunting, between humans and the rest of his creation.

How could the God of Luke, who loves even the smallest of animals, approve of needless suffering? He declares: "Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? And not one of them is forgotten before God." Jesus teaches that our heavenly father cares for "the least of these." He honors the innocence, meekness, and docility of his animals and calls us to show them love, mercy, and compassion.

Content in his smug retorts, Hendricks misses the fact that hunting flies in the face of the Bible's overarching message of love. The idea of walking beside our creator--scripture in one hand and loaded weapon in the other--to track and murder an animal he tenderly created is cause for pause and prayer.

FELICIA TIDY-COYLE

Bentonville

Questions about guns

Regarding your recent editorial about President Biden's ignorance about gun terminology, I have a couple of questions for you.

First, do you have statistics to support your claim that the ban on assault weapons was ineffective? Please provide the statistics prior to the ban, during the ban, and after the ban and let us judge for ourselves if the ban was ineffective. If you don't have the statistics, then what is the basis for the claim? Are you just repeating what the NRA says, with no proof?

Second, how many of those deer hunters who hunt with AR-15s would quit hunting if it were banned? The right to bear arms doesn't mean that you always have the right to use any weapon you want. That's why bazookas aren't legal to own.

Just because we get some of the terminology wrong doesn't mean our arguments don't have merit.

DOUG BARBER

Wooster

He's swiftly sinking

It appears as if The Donald has stepped in quicksand. How much longer before the only thing visible will be that hairdo?

GARY USELTON

Benton