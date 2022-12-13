Little Rock's 2023 budget proposal would give pay raises to police, firefighters and 911 personnel

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors later Tuesday afternoon will hear a 2023 budget proposal that would set revenue and spending across all city funds at roughly $315 million and $313 million, respectively, according to a copy of the budget presentation prepared for the board.

The proposal includes pay increases for police officers, firefighters and 911 communications personnel.

It would set the starting salary for entry-level police officers at $50,000, but the recruiting bonus would remain the same at $10,000. Additionally, non-uniformed full-time city workers would receive a 3.5% across-the-board salary increase.

The budget would provide for 1,766 full-time positions under the city's general fund, up 35 from the original budget adopted for 2022.

In the Little Rock Police Department, those new positions would consist of a deputy police chief, a lieutenant, two civilian background investigators, a crime scene specialist, a police subpoena technician and a network coordinator, according to the presentation.

Twelve new positions in the fire department would be tied to a proposed fire station in west Little Rock.

The budget presentation is for discussion purposes only during the 4 p.m. agenda meeting. City board members must adopt a 2023 budget ordinance sometime before the end of the month.