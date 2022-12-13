Loggains headed to SEC foe

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas took a double blow at the tight end spot on Monday with the loss of position coach Dowell Loggains to take the offensive coordinator role at South Carolina and senior tight end Trey Knox entering the transfer portal.

Loggains, 42, emerged as a hot target for second-year South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer last week, and 247Sports.com reported early Monday that Loggains intended to take the position, which was confirmed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Loggains' departure ends a two-year return to his alma mater, where he was thought to be the heir apparent for the offensive coordinator role for Coach Sam Pittman if Kendal Briles had departed.

Knox's decision to join the portal was first reported by The Athletic. It was a bit a surprise for a player who had blossomed into one of the SEC's top tight ends the last two seasons under tutelage from Loggains.

The Razorbacks have a big class of four-star tight ends committed to the upcoming signing class, with Shamar Easter of Ashdown, Luke Hasz of Bixby, Okla., and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan.

Loggains will replace Marcus Satterfield, who left South Carolina to be offensive coordinator at Nebraska earlier this month. Satterfield previously assisted new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.

Loggains is the second Arkansas assistant coach to be hired away this offseason, as former defensive coordinator Barry Odom took the reins as UNLV's head coach on Dec. 6.

It is the second consecutive offseason an SEC program has reportedly shown interest in Loggains, a former NFL offensive coordinator. Kentucky was reported to have interest in Loggains while looking to fill its offensive coordinator vacancy last winter.

A native of Newport, Loggains was a quarterback and holder at Arkansas who lettered from 2001-04. He spent the next 16 seasons working in the NFL in various roles, including as an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans (2012-13), Chicago Bears (2016-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and New York Jets (2019-20).

Loggains was working as an analyst at Penn State when he was hired by Pittman in June 2021.

He is the second Razorbacks assistant coach to be hired by Beamer, a former colleague of Pittman while both men were assistants at Georgia. Beamer hired receivers coach Justin Stepp following the 2020 season, allowing Stepp to return to coach in his hometown of Columbia, S.C.

Knox, a true senior this season, has one year of eligibility remaining as the bonus year allowed by the NCAA following the covid-19 season of 2020.

The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native signed with the Razorbacks as a receiver with the class of 2019 when Stepp was the Arkansas receivers coach under Chad Morris.

The senior is fourth on the team with 26 receptions for 296 yards and 5 touchdowns. His receiving yards are fifth among SEC tight ends and 42nd in the conference. His five touchdowns trailed only Georgia's Brock Bowers (6), the Mackey Award Winner, among SEC tight ends.

Knox had a big game in the season-opening 31-24 win over Cincinnati with 6 catches for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also caught two touchdown passes in a loss to Liberty and one scoring pass in a win at BYU.

Knox was the final remaining member of the Razorbacks' vaunted four-man class of wide receivers in 2019 that ranked among the best in the nation.

Warren High's Treylon Burks was the gem of the class who wound up declaring early for the NFL Draft and being taken with the 18th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Shamar Nash and TQ Jackson transferred out earlier in their careers.

Knox got off to a great start as a true freshman with 21 receptions for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first 4 games. However, he battled through a hip injury the rest of the year and had just 7 catches for 86 yards and 1 touchdown in the last 7 games that year.

After a sub-par sophomore year at receiver he transitioned to tight end and began to grow into the spot. He has 81 career receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The loss of Knox would mean four of the Razorbacks top six pass catchers will not be available for the Liberty Bowl. Top receiver Jadon Haselwood has declared early for the NFL Draft, and Ketron Jackson and Warren Thompson entered the transfer portal prior to Knox.

Receiver Matt Landers is the top remaining wideout with 44 receptions for 780 yards and 7 touchdowns, and tailback Raheim Sanders ranks third on the team with 28 catches for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Matt Jones of Whole Hog Sports contributed to this report.