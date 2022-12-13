LR driver, 28, shot while at stop sign

Little Rock police are investigating an incident in which a Little Rock man was shot in the head while in his vehicle.

Officers responded Saturday just before 11 p.m. to the area of West 29th and South Battery streets to a shots-fired call from a nearby residence. Upon arrival, they discovered 28-year-old Valandus Rayshone Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds in the head.

Other passengers in the vehicle said Jackson had stopped at the stop sign near the listed location when he was struck by bullets from an unknown direction.

Police described the front-right passenger as hysterical and the left-rear passenger as covered in brain matter and blood.

The two passengers said they were uninjured and did not see the shooter.

According to the incident report from the department, officers removed Jackson from the vehicle in an attempt to stabilize him and slow blood loss.

Jackson was then transported to UAMS and was said to still be alive at that time.

His current condition is unclear.

Police also made contact with neighbor Erica Brown-Killian, who told officers that several rounds had penetrated her kitchen window and walls at the time of the incident. She added that the glass from the windows had caused her to cut her foot.

Brown-Killian's children were also in the kitchen when the shots entered the home.

The incident report from the department also states that police noted "several" .762 bullet holes on the adjacent residences on South Battery Street.

Man, 29, stabbed in shoulder in LR

A Little Rock man was stabbed Sunday just after 1 a.m. near Harrison Street, according to Little Rock police.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Brandon Miller, 29, lying on the ground suffering from a single stab wound in his back left side under his shoulder blade.

Police said two people were on the scene standing over Miller, as well as multiple people across the street.

Miller was transported to UAMS for treatment, where he told police his brother's girlfriend had stabbed him.

He added that he did not know her name.

Each witness told police they had been inside when the stabbing occurred and that they "heard screaming" and came out of the residence to find Miller on the ground.

Miller's condition is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.