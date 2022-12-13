LRSD is silent on school data theft

The Little Rock School District on Monday continued to keep a tight lid on the breach of district data networks that began Nov. 11, leading to an unannounced Nov. 21 School Board meeting and a plan to pay a ransom.

At a subsequent public meeting Dec. 5, the Little Rock School Board authorized district leaders to pursue a settlement resolution of at least $250,000 with those who hacked into the district's data networks.

Since then, district leaders have continued to be silent on the matter -- other than School Board President Greg Adams saying last week that district leaders hoped to be able to share an update within the next few days.

"We are not quite there yet but work is being done to get us to that place," he said Thursday night.

[DOCUMENT: Read statement from Little Rock School District superintendent on cyberattack » arkansasonline.com/1213wright/]





On Monday, Superintendent Jermall Wright didn't immediately respond to requests from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for a status update on the cyberattack.

Adams said in a text message at midafternoon Monday that he had received no update in recent days but has a regularly scheduled meeting with Wright today and "will discuss."

Also Monday, in response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the school district:

• Declined to release the written version of the Dec. 5 recommendation provided by district leaders to the School Board about authorizing negotiations to end the cyberattack.

• Declined to release any written settlement agreement and/or confirmation of settlement between representatives of the Little Rock School District and those who accessed district information and held it in return for payment by the district.

Eric Walker, the district's staff attorney, declined the request saying, "in order to prevent further security risk to the District's network system, the records you seek are considered exempt from disclosure."

Walker cited Arkansas Code Annotated 25-19-105 and 6-15-1304 as legal rationale for withholding responses to the requests.

The first statute allows an exemption to public disclosure in regard to a "disaster recovery system," which allows a governmental agency to recover operational systems and data sets in the event of an act of war, an equipment failure, a cyberattack or a natural disaster.

The statute specifically exempts "Electronic data information maintained by a disaster recovery system," Walker said.

Walker said the 6-15-1304 statute protects "records or other information that upon disclosure could reasonably be expected to be detrimental to the public safety, including without limitation records or other information concerning emergency or security plans, school safety plans, procedures, risk assessments, studies, measures or systems."

The district did release emails in response to a newspaper request for exchanges between Nov. 11-Dec. 7 among the superintendent, School Board President Adams, Chief Deputy of Finance and Business Operations Kelsey Bailey, and attorneys at the Friday, Eldredge & Clark law firm that works with the district.

The released emails focused in part on the board's Nov. 21 meeting that was not disclosed in advance to the public and was objected to by board members Ali Noland and Vicki Hatter, who left the online session and did not participate in it.

Except as specifically provided by law, the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act calls for all meetings of public governing bodies to be public meetings and says the time and place of each regular meeting shall be furnished to anyone who requests that information. In the event of a special or emergency meeting, notice to area media organizations must be provided at least two hours before the starting time.

Wright sent an email at 5:11 p.m. on Nov. 30 to all the board members and some top-level staff in which the message is blacked out but the subject line reads: "Privileged & Confidential -- Network/TA Update."

TA is short for threat attacker.

Then, in an email sent by Wright at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30, to Noland and also to Adams, the superintendent said about the Nov. 21 meeting: "A lot information [was] shared and discussed and a lot of questions asked by board members to state officials (Department of Information Systems), CRA and other entities who are involved."

It was not immediately clear Monday what CRA is.

"There was robust debate and discussions based on the information shared with us by the security/law firm," Wright continued. "I did not anticipate there would be official action taken when the meeting was scheduled but as discussion progressed -- action was indeed taken. I cannot offer a full explanation via email but I would encourage you to speak with Mr. Adams about what transpired. On another note, the FBI has been notified and is aware. We are not the only state entity who has been impacted by a ransomware attack and we were informed that other entities have indeed paid ransom as well."

Noland responded to Wright and included Adams in a follow-up email saying that: "No legal action of the board has been taken authorizing any ransom payout. Any purported action taken during a private, non-recorded, non-noticed meeting would violate both state law and our own policies and would therefore be illegal."

Noland, who is an attorney, also said that the statutory exemptions cited by Chris Heller, the district's outside legal counsel, apply to the release of documents and records but that another statute governs public meetings and "the only way the board can meet privately is if we are having a legally authorized executive session (which the meeting last week was not)."

Noland said she was "not okay" with a payout to the threat attackers without a public board vote authorizing it.

She followed up that night with a second, longer email expressing surprise to learn that action was taken by the board members at the Nov. 21 meeting after she was told before logging out of the Nov. 21 online meeting that there would be no action at the session.

"For what it's worth, I am frustrated because, had there been a vote, I would have voted not to negotiate or pay the TAs [threat attackers]. That's based on strong guidance from the FBI and my concern that such payments may violate federal law," Noland wrote.

"The fact that we, as a board, can't confidentially discuss or approve such a payment is simply another reason that negotiating and paying the ransom isn't a good idea. But I wasn't given an opportunity to vote on this issue unless I was willing to risk violating Arkansas public meetings law."

Noland said a violation of the public meeting law could be a misdemeanor offense that could lead to charges filed against the district leaders. She also said she could jeopardize her law license by knowingly violating the law.

Adams said in an interview last week that the board "made the best decision we could at the time" and even in hindsight -- "knowing what I knew then and knowing what I now know" he would make the same decision on having the Nov. 21 unannounced meeting.

"My thought is yes," Adams said.

"There is just no good decision or great decision to make. It was a no-win situation. For me the rationale [for the meeting] was that we were trying to protect thousands of innocent vulnerable people," Adams said.

Wright said in a prepared statement at the Dec. 5 meeting that the district will seek an opinion from the Arkansas attorney general's office on whether a meeting on a cyberattack of the district's networks could be exempted from public disclosure under state laws that restrict the release of written school safety and security plans.

Walker, the staff attorney, said Monday that the request for an opinion from the attorney general's office "is still likely" but not yet drafted.

District leaders have said that student, employee and vendor data -- which could include birth dates, health records, social security numbers and credit card accounts -- were affected by the cyberattack but have given no specific details.