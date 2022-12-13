Magistrate judge allows drug trafficking suspect to remain free to run CBD business in California

A California man indicted after FBI and DEA investigations in Central Arkansas into drug trafficking and gang violence was allowed to remain on bond in California after an arraignment in federal court Monday in front of a federal magistrate judge in Arkansas.

Osbaldo "Oz" Rodriguez, 27, of Cobb Mountain, Calif., was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and use of a communications facility in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a maximum five-year prison sentence on the first two counts and a possible four-year sentence on the third count. Each count carries a possible maximum $250,000 fine.

Rodriguez, who owns and operates a CBD dispensary in California, appeared before a judge in California last week for his first appearance and was granted bond by a federal magistrate judge there pending his appearance in federal court in Arkansas for arraignment. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris allowed Rodriguez to remain free on bond and to remain in California to run his business, but added conditions that he surrender his passport immediately to federal authorities in California and that he undergo drug testing by the pre-trial services office there.

Rodriguez told Harris that his business only handles CBD products, which do not contain psychoactive ingredients contained in marijuana, and hemp that produces the intoxicating effects associated with marijuana. His attorney, Pamela Panasiuk of Little Rock, told Harris that Rodriguez is self-employed and owns the business, which she said is his only source of income.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is the second-most prevalent active ingredient in marijuana but is also derived directly from the hemp plant, a cousin of marijuana.

"I'm not going to have any problem with that," Harris said. "Your order to remain employed will allow you to continue the business in which you are employed."

At the request of Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Fields, Harris ordered Rodriguez to undergo drug screening by the pre-trial services office in California's northern district and warned him to avoid any illicit drug use, including marijuana.

"It is still prohibited under federal law," Harris said.

Rodriquez was one of 80 people indicted by a federal grand jury last month after an extensive investigation by the FBI and DEA into gang violence and drug trafficking activities of two rival street gangs active in and around Pine Bluff and Little Rock: Every Body Killas -- known as EBK -- and Lodi Murder Mobb. Rodriguez was indicted as part of the Lodi Murder Mobb investigation by the FBI's GETROCK Task Force.

The indictments were announced Nov. 9 following a multiagency sweep early that morning involving 14 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that rounded up 45 people suspected of drug trafficking, weapons violations and gang activity. Since that day, court records indicate that all but seven of those indicted are accounted for.

During operations related to the FBI's GETROCK Task Force investigation into the EBK and Lodi Murder Mobb gangs, authorities seized at least 46 firearms -- including two machine guns -- more than $800,000 in cash and more than $425,000 in jewelry; approximately 278 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $450,000; 9 ounces of cocaine; 4 ounces of crack cocaine; 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine; and 116 pills containing fentanyl.

During operations related to the drug trafficking investigation conducted by the DEA, investigators seized $146,000 in cash, 10 firearms, 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 600 pressed fentanyl pills, 10 pounds of marijuana and 9 ounces of cocaine.