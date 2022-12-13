Man arrested in Brinkley killing, state police say

Police arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man during a fight in Brinkley early Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police, whom police in that city asked to investigate the killing.

Brinkley officers arrived at 510 S. Carter Street around 1:30 a.m. where they found Jimmy Lee Dillard, 53, of Brinkley, fatally shot, the release says. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police agents were called to investigate the death and determined that Tren-Terrious Stidum, 24, of Brinkley, was a suspect. He was arrested later Tuesday by Brinkley police and Monroe County sheriff's deputies.

Stidum faces a charge of first-degree murder. He was being held at the Monroe County jail Tuesday ahead of a bond hearing on Wednesday.

Dillard's body was taken to the State Crime Laboratory for a medical examiner to determine a manner and cause of death, the release says.