• At the end of Dave Chappelle's show Sunday in San Francisco, he invited Elon Musk onstage. Musk, wearing an "I Love Twitter" T-shirt, was welcomed with a mix of booing and cheers. As the boos rang out, the comic joked, "Sounds like some of those people you fired." Chappelle asked Musk to repeat Donnell Rawlings' catch phrase from his former sketch TV show, "I'm rich b****." Rawlings went first and then Musk complied. Chappelle asked Musk if he could help rapper Talib Kweli, who Chappelle said had been banned from Twitter. Musk, who bought Twitter in October, responded by saying: "Twitter customer service here." Attendees had been required to lock up their phones during the show, but videos of the encounter made their way online.

• While thousands were able to catch Bad Bunny's last tour stop Friday before his announced break next year, hundreds of fans were denied entry in Mexico City after an "unprecedented number" of concertgoers were sold fake tickets, Ticketmaster said in a statement Saturday. "This caused an unusual overcrowding and the intermittent operation of our system, which generated confusion and complicated entrance to the stadium, with the unfortunate consequence that some legitimate tickets were denied entry," the company said on Twitter, adding that fans who had acquired "legitimate tickets through official channels" would be fully refunded. In an interview Saturday with Radio Formula, Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico's consumer protection agency, said his office had already received approximately 1,600 complaints from fans who had been denied entry into the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Sheffield said the agency will require Ticketmaster to reimburse fans and pay them extra compensation worth 20% of the ticket's price. Additionally, the company will be forced to pay a fine that could total up to 10% of its earnings in 2021, he said. The tickets "weren't falsified. Ticketmaster said they were falsified; but they issued all of them," Sheffield told Radio Formula, calling the situation "an elegant way to oversell." Ticketmaster declined to respond to Sheffield's allegations, instead referring The Washington Post to the company's statement on Twitter.