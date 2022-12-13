NWA fishing report: Rain runoff has created muddy conditions





Beaver Lake

Rain runoff has created muddy conditions on upstream portions of Beaver Lake.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said the lake level rose about a foot after the rain. That could slow the catch rate for striped bass on the south end of the lake. Striper fishing has been good with lots of 20-pound-class fish being caught on brood minnows and lures. Best striper fishing is from Prairie Creek south to Point 12. Monte Ne and Hickory Creek are good areas to try.

Crappie are holding tight to brush, Conklin said. Fish seven to 20 feet deep with minnows or jigs. A jig with a black body and chartreuse tail is a good color.

Use crank baits of jerk baits for black bass along points or shorelines with a mix of gravel and rock. Most black bass being caught are spotted bass. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville recommends fishing for striped bass on the south half of the lake with brood minnows or shad. Crappie are biting 20 feet deep or shallower near brush located on channel edges.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout fishing is good with prepared bait such as Pautzke Fire Bait or Power Bait. Use light tackle. Small spoons are a good lure for trout fishing.

Lake Fayetteville

Lake Fayetteville Marina reports no fishing activity.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride reports little fishing activity. Try for black bass with spinner baits or jerk baits. Use minnows or jigs for crappie.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are biting 10 to 15 feet close to brush at all Bella Vista lakes. For black bass, fish close to shore with a crank bait or Alabama rig. Go with Power Bait, worms or small spoons for trout fishing at Lake Brittany. Bluegill are biting worms.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Siloam Springs,

Crystal lakes

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or small jigs 10 to 12 feet deep.

Swepco Lake

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with Ned rigs, drop-shot rigs, plastic worms or crank baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish at Lake Eucha for black bass with jerk baits, Alabama rigs, crawdad-colored crank baits of jig and pigs, Stroud suggests.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing at Grand Lake for largemouth bass with crank baits and spinner baits around brush, rocks and docks. Crappie are biting fair on hair jigs around brush and docks. Blue catfish can be caught with chicken liver or shad.

At Lake Tenkiller, crappie are biting fair on crank baits, jerk baits, spinner baits or plastic worms around brush, rocks or docks. Crappie are biting fair on minnows, jigs or worms around brush and docks.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service said black bass are biting crawdad-colored crank baits along shorelines that transition from gravel to rock. Try fishing vertically 35 to 40 feet deep in creek channels with jigging spoons or a drop-shot rig.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff



