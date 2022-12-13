Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Cowboys sign WR Hilton

The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. Hilton had gone unsigned all season after his 10-year run with the Colts ended following the 2021 season. The 33-year-old played 10 games for the Colts last season after starting the year on injured reserve because of a neck injury that required surgery. Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn't play in the regular season. Hilton is a four-time Pro Bowler with career highs of 91 catches of 1,448 yards with the Colts in 2016. He had four other 1,000-yard seasons and has 9,691 career yards with 53 touchdowns in 143 games.

McCall enters transfer portal

Three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall said he's entering the NCAA transfer portal to "explore other opportunities." McCall, the Chanticleers' three-year starter at quarterback, said in his social media post Monday he'll play in the Birmingham Bowl against East Carolina on Dec. 27 and "finish what I started." McCall set the NCAA mark for pass efficiency with a mark of 207.6 in 2021. He's thrown for 8,019 yards, 78 touchdowns and 8 interceptions over 33 games at Coastal Carolina.

BASEBALL

Twins add Vazquez

The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vazquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam. Vazquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with 9 homers and 52 RBI in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1. The 32-year-old Vazquez also appeared in 6 postseason games, batting .235 with three RBI while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

A's, Brewers, Braves deal

The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team deal Monday that also sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers. Oakland acquired catcher Manny Pina and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee. The Brewers also acquired right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager. Murphy, 28, led American League catchers in hits (114), doubles (28) and extra-base hits (46) this past season while batting .250 with 18 homers, 66 RBI and a .759 OPS in 148 games. He won a Gold Glove in 2021. Contreras, who turns 25 on Dec. 24, made the NL All-Star team as a designated hitter in 2022. He batted .278 with 20 homers, 45 RBI and an .860 OPS while making 57 starts at catcher, 31 at designated hitter and one in left field. The Brewers also boosted their bullpen with the addition of Payamps, who went 3-6 with a 3.23 ERA in 41 games with the Kansas City Royals and Athletics last season. Yeager spent the 2022 season in the Braves' farm system. Oakland added plenty of prospects in the deal along with the 35-year-old Pina, who played just five games for the Braves in 2022 before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery.

BASKETBALL

Cunningham out for season

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said Monday. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. ESPN first reported that Cunningham would be having the season-ending procedure. Cunningham was on the floor in Miami before a game last week doing some shooting, which prompted some speculation that he may be coming back. Cunningham hasn't played since Nov. 9 while dealing with the shin issue, which has been treated as a stress fracture. Cunningham was an All-Rookie team pick last season after averaging 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He had improvement in all three of those categories this season, with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists through 12 games.

Young fined $25,000

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period. Chicago's DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage. But Atlanta's A.J. Griffin took a sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.