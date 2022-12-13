One man dead, two women injured in Van Buren interstate collision on Saturday

VAN BUREN -- One man died and two women were injured in a vehicle collision in the River Valley at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

James Clemons, 61, of Van Buren was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox west on Interstate 40 with a passenger when he stopped in the left lane at the 9-mile marker in Van Buren for "unknown reasons," according to the report. A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe going the same direction then hit Clemons' vehicle and rolled over, killing him.

The report states Clemons' passenger and the driver of the Tahoe were both taken to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith for treatment.