Ongoing funding talks show need for ‘fail-safe process,’ U.S. congressman Womack says

WASHINGTON -- It's OK to be anxious when thinking about the possible federal government shutdown. U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., feels the same way.

"Here we are now on a funding bill through the 16th of December, and no agreement on the numbers," Womack told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Thursday in his Capitol Hill office. "That's going to drive a whole lot of very important decisions for our country."

Members of Congress are waiting for appropriators to announce their plans on possible funding legislation. Lawmakers must approve something by Friday to avoid a government shutdown and continue all government operations.

Congress approved a stopgap funding measure in late September to push the shutdown deadline to Friday.

The proposal could come in the form of an "omnibus" spending measure combining 12 different appropriations bills funding various programs and agencies. Legislators also could pass a continuing resolution to prevent a lapse in funding while continuing existing spending levels.

There is also the subject of length. A short-term deal, for instance, could keep the government open for a week as lawmakers discuss a larger plan. The House of Representatives' final scheduled day of voting for this Congress is Thursday, but legislators could vote Friday or return to Washington, D.C., in the ensuing weeks to pass a plan.

"Heck, I'm a lawmaker, and I don't know where we're going to be," said Womack, of Rogers.

A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Womack acknowledges the problem is Congress' own doing, arguing lawmakers do not follow budgetary procedures.

"I will brag on the House side. Even with Democrats in control, at least we got most of our appropriation bills through committee. Not all, but most of them. Some across the floor," he added. "The Senate didn't do anything, and the general public gives them a pass on abdicating their job."

In 2018, then-House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., appointed Womack as a member of the Joint Select Committee on Budget and Appropriations Process Reform, a bipartisan group studying budgeting and appropriations. While the committee did not report any legislation, Womack, who served as a co-chair, said he saw the flaws with the current system of funding the federal government.

"We need a fail-safe process that restores regular order, that does it in a timely fashion, and takes away Congress' ability to ignore the procedures or the protocols that it takes to execute that mission," he said. "A continuing resolution is just proof positive of a dysfunctional, ineffective, lazy Congress. That's what it is. A continuing resolution is a statement that we can't do our job."

A continuing resolution additionally means limited services and no new programs because it does not include funding changes.

"Speaking from a national security perspective, you do a [continuing resolution] for [the Department of Defense] and you are making an assumption that nothing has changed since last year, when we know the threat is evolving," Womack said. "We need to be keeping pace with the changes in technology and the changes in the threat, and you can't do that if you're frozen with last year's priorities."

Womack advocated for Congress to approve a biennial budget. Lawmakers would focus on completing a budget within the first year of the Congress so lawmakers could pass a budget before the fiscal year begins in October. Appropriation bodies would review plans for the next budget over the remaining Congress.

"Like a lot of key issues, what ends up happening is instead of Congress doing its required duty, it is kicking some of the more important decisions to what we call 'the four corners of leadership,'" he said, referencing Senate and House leaders. "We just say, 'We can't agree, so you guys decide, and then when you're finished, tell us what we've got to do.' That's not the way that this is designed."

Democrats opted not to introduce their version of an "omnibus" plan Monday amid ongoing negotiations with their Republican colleagues.



