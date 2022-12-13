Six people arrested on various criminal charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Steven Roberts, 36, of 600 S. Brown St. in Wewoka, Okla., was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and aggravated assault and battery. Roberts was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lowell

• Nathaniel Pageler, 44, of 6001 Hunters Glen Road in Seligman, Mo., was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Pageler was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

• Kayron Watkins, 23, of 1140 Battery Drive in Prairie Grove, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Watkins was being held Monday on $75,000 bond.

Rogers

• Charles Rodriguez, 30, of 5325 N. Oaks St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Rodriguez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Gregory Tanner, 57, of Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and second-degree battery. Tanner was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Sam Chiarelli, 24, of 16708 Leisure Loop in Lowell, was arrested Sunday in connection with second-degree battery. Chiarelli was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.