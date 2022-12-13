Stocks rally ahead of inflation report

Stocks closed higher Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year's final barrage of interest-rate increases meant to drive down the world's painfully high inflation.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.4%, trimming its loss for the year to 16.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.3%. Small-company stocks also rose, pushing the Russell 2000 index 1.2% higher. The indexes are coming off their first weekly loss in three weeks.

Gains were widespread Monday, with more than 90% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index closing higher. Treasury yields rose broadly.

The market rally comes ahead of a key inflation report today and a meeting Wednesday of policymakers at the Federal Reserve, after which investors expect the Fed to announce its last rate increase of the year.

"Tomorrow, the inflation data is pretty important because we've been getting some decent reads," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "Not to say that inflation has been coming down by leaps and bounds, but sort of at the margin it looks as though prices are getting a little bit weaker."

The main reasons for Wall Street's struggles much of this year have been high inflation and the higher interest rates engineered to combat it.

Higher rates slow the economy by design and risk causing a recession if they go too high, all while dragging down prices of investments. One upside for investors is that the Fed has hinted it will dial down the size of its rate increases, leading to expectations for a more modest increase of half a percentage point Wednesday.

Another big milestone for markets comes today, when the U.S. government releases the latest update on inflation at the consumer level. Economists forecast that inflation slowed to 7.3% last month from 7.7% in October.

Besides raising short-term rates, the Fed is also making other moves with its vast trove of bond investments that should effectively allow longer-term yields to rise.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.61% from 3.59% late Friday. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.39% from 4.34%.

Technology stocks accounted for a big share of the market's gains Monday. Microsoft Corp. rose 2.9% and was the biggest single force lifting the S&P 500.

The London Stock Exchange Group agreed to a 10-year deal where it will move data to Microsoft's cloud and spend at least $2.8 billion. Microsoft is also taking a 4% ownership stake in the company.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC jumped 15.5% after Amgen announced it will acquire the biopharmaceutical company for about $26.4 billion.

Energy producers also rose after the price of U.S. oil settled 3% higher. Exxon Mobil Corp. rose 2.5%.

Last week, crude prices scraped their lowest levels of the year on worries about a weakening global economy, which would mean less demand for energy.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 56.18 points to 3,990.56. The Dow added 528.58 points to close at 34,005.04. The Nasdaq climbed 139.12 points to 11,143.74. The Russell 2000 gained 21.95 points to 1,818.61.

Information for this report was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.