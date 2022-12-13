Super Quiz: Potpourri

1. What would you do with a tam-o-shanter?

2. These birds lay the largest eggs of any living land animal.

3. This speech begins, "Four score and seven years ago ..."

4. What is Chivas Regal?

5. The title of the 1973 film "Papillon" is French for ------------------.

6. Which two continents are separated by the Dardanelles?

7. What is a missal?

8. Term for a verse in which the first letter in each line forms a message.

9. Phrase for a representation of the 14 stages in Christ's journey to Calvary.

ANSWERS:

1. Wear it on your head (Scottish cap)

2. Ostriches

3. Gettysburg Address

4. A blended Scotch whisky

5. Butterfly

6. Asia and Europe

7. A prayer book

8. Acrostic

9. Stations of the Cross