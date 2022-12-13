Talent not an issue for transfer receiver





The University of Arkansas football program has been able to address some position needs with three transfer additions in quick fashion in about a week's time.

The Hogs have secured commitments from former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun, former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell and former Texas A&M-Commerce receiver Andrew Armstrong. Braun pledged on Dec. 5, while Criswell did so Saturday and Armstrong on Sunday.

The three plan to enroll in January.

Braun, 6-6, 335 pounds, and Criswell, 6-1, 207, were both highly recruited prospects out of Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee and Morrilton, respectfully.

Armstrong played at Dallas Bishop Dunne, and the odds of him landing at an SEC school didn't look promising with him at 6-3 and tipping the scales at around 165 pounds.

He eventually chose Texas A&M-Commerce and was a member of the school's 2019 class. He also had several other offers from Football Championship Subdivision schools.

With hard work and determination, Armstrong developed his skills while growing into his current 6-5, 197-pound frame and attracting 17 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Miami, Wisconsin and others after entering the transfer portal.

During his senior season, Armstrong helped the Falcons to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship in 2018 but was overshadowed by several high profile Division I teammates.

Safety Brian Williams (Texas A&M) , the younger brother of former Hogs running back Rawleigh Williams, tight end Elijah Yelverton (Iowa) and running back Jaden Hullaby (Texas) eventually signed with high-profile Division I schools.

"Andrew was always one of our better players," said then-Bishop Dunne Coach Michael Johnson, who's now the defensive coordinator at Frisco Memorial. "He was a little bit undersized, he was thin. People had questions about his speed, and he didn't get all the attention, so some of those bigger programs just shied away from him. When it came down to his talent, it was always there."

He recorded 30 receptions for 450 yards and 7 touchdowns while at Bishop Dunne. He had 3 catches for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns in the state championship game.

Armstrong, who has two years of eligibility, comes to Arkansas with a team-first mentality. He moved to tight end during the playoffs when Yelverton was injured.

"When we got to the state game when Elijah and Andrew were both healthy, we just said, 'Hey, lets play them both, and Andrew ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown of our state championship game with about a minute left," Johnson said.

He had 15 catches for 297 yards, 3 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Texas A&M- Commerce and then went for 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Johnson said Armstrong has tremendous attitude and work ethic.

"The kid has always had a strong work ethic," Johnson said. "He knew where he wanted to be and wanted to be so when he had the opportunity to go play at the next level at A&M- Commerce he made the most of it, because Andrew never shied away from hard work The work ethic was always there and the talent was always there."

