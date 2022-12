85 South — comedians DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean — will be onstage at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Theater @ Simmons Bank Arena, the North Little Rock venue's reduced-seating footprint.

Tickets — $45.50-$200.50 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and ticketmaster.com.

The “85 South Show Live” tour starts April 30 in Denver, Colo., and closes Dec. 3 in Sugar Land, Texas.