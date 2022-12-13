Zelenskyy to Russia: Exit on Christmas

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders again Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia, and he repeated his calls for Russian forces to withdraw from occupied areas of Ukraine, suggesting Christmas as a date to retreat.

During a videoconference, Zelenskyy told host Germany and other leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers: "It would be right to begin the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, then a reliable cessation of hostilities will be ensured."

He added: "The answer from Moscow will show what they really want there: either a further confrontation with the world or finally an end to aggression."

The G-7 leaders supported Zelenskyy's appeal, saying in a statement after their meeting that "Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and completely and unconditionally withdrawing its forces from the territory of Ukraine."

The Kremlin has rejected all previous appeals to reverse its land grabs in Ukraine. It didn't immediately respond to this latest one.





The two countries haven't engaged in any recent peace talks and there is no end in sight for the war, which is in its 10th month and has killed and wounded tens of thousands of people and left dozens of Ukrainian cities and towns in ruins.

Russia has illegally annexed parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, though it doesn't fully control all of them. Zelenskyy has said his goal is to reclaim all occupied territory, while Russian President Vladimir Putin insists on solidifying his forces' control over the areas.

In his address to the G-7, Zelenskyy echoed his prime minister's Sunday appeal for long-range missiles, modern tanks, artillery and missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks that have knocked out electricity and water supplies for millions of Ukrainians. He acknowledged that, "Unfortunately, Russia still has an advantage in artillery and missiles."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told French broadcaster LCI that in addition to making Ukrainians suffer, Russia wants to swamp Europe with Ukrainian refugees by striking power stations and other infrastructure. Zelenskyy told the G-7 that protecting Ukraine's energy facilities from Russian missiles and Iranian drones "will be the protection of the whole of Europe, since with these strikes Russia is provoking a humanitarian and migration catastrophe not only for Ukraine, but also for the entire EU."

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, said his nation already has seen an increased demand to shelter refugees.





"The number of refugees in Poland has risen [recently] to some 3 million. That will probably also mean an increase in their numbers in Germany," Duda said after talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

On Monday, Russian shelling again mostly focused on eastern and southern regions that Putin illegally annexed.

To defend against further strikes, Shmyhal repeated Ukrainian calls for Patriot surface-to-air missiles -- a highly sophisticated system. During the LCI interview, he also asked for more German and French air defense systems, resupplies of artillery shells and modern battle tanks.

Providing Patriot missiles to Ukraine would advance the kinds of defense systems the West is sending to help the country repel Russian aerial attacks and would likely mark an escalation.

A U.S. official told reporters the Pentagon has no current plans to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but that discussions continue. The key issue is that the complex, high-tech system requires significant maintenance and training, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations in Ukraine.

Air defenses were also a topic of a phone call Zelenskyy held Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden. Biden "highlighted how the U.S. is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense through our security assistance, including the Dec. 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles," the White House said.

The G-7 leaders said in their statement that they've set an "immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and capabilities."

Even with their current systems, Ukrainian forces have already succeeded in intercepting missiles and drones, and a spokeswoman for the country's southern armed forces, Natalia Humeniuk, said Monday on Ukrainian TV that "the effectiveness of anti-aircraft defense is 85% to 90%" against weaponized drones.

U.S. officials agree with Ukraine's reported success in shooting down drones and missiles, attributing the high kill rate in part to intelligence the U.S. and other allies are providing.

Russian drones are still active. Their attacks near the Black Sea port of Odesa over the weekend destroyed several energy facilities and left all customers except hospitals, maternity homes, boiler plants and pumping stations without power.

Slovakia said that in cooperation with Germany, it has opened a center to repair Ukrainian howitzers and air defense systems of Western origin. The center is inside a military base in the town of Michalovce, some 22 miles west of the border with Ukraine, the EU member nation's Defense Ministry said.

In Ukraine, the eastern Donbas region, made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, again has become a focus of intense fighting, particularly around the city of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian officials said Monday that the country's forces hit a hotel in the Luhansk region that served as a headquarters of the Wagner Group, a private Russian military contractor and mercenary group that has played a prominent role in eastern Ukraine.

The region's Ukrainian governor, Serhiy Haidai, said in an unverified claim that hundreds of Russians were killed in the strike on Kadiivka on Sunday. Moscow-backed local officials in Luhansk confirmed that a Ukrainian strike destroyed a hotel building in Kadiivka but claimed it was unused.

Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor of the southeastern town of Melitopol, reported that Ukraine attacked a hotel that reportedly housed analysts from Russia's top security agency, the FSB. Moscow did not comment on that claim, and none of the reports could be independently confirmed. Russian officials, meanwhile, accused Ukrainian forces of blowing up pillars of a bridge in a suburb of Melitopol on Monday night. Various reports said Russian forces had been using the bridge to transport supplies and that traffic across it has now stopped.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said two civilians were killed and 10 were wounded in Russia's shelling of the town of Hirnyk in the Donetsk region.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of the Kherson region, said a Russian strike on the southern city of the same name, which Ukraine reclaimed a month ago, killed two civilians and left five wounded Monday. He said the Russian shelling hit residential buildings and damaged power lines.

And in Skadovsk, about 62 miles south of Kherson where the Russian-installed Kherson regional administration had been relocated, a senior government official was slightly injured Monday in an assassination attempt, the Russian Ria-Novosti news agency reported. The driver of a car carrying the official was killed in the attack, it said.

CONTINUED SUPPORT

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled that the Biden administration is prepared to continue seeking billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles Russia's invasion and missile attacks.

The U.S. has promised $38 billion in military aid and delivered $13 billion in direct aid to Ukraine already.

Asked in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" how long that level of support can carry on, Yellen responded, "As long as it takes," according to a transcript provided by the broadcaster.

The Treasury chief also gave a qualified thumbs-up on a new effort by the U.S. and its allies -- launched Dec. 5 -- to limit Russia's revenue from oil exports. The Group of Seven countries and the European Union put a cap on what Russia can charge for oil exports and still get access to crucial shipping services provided by EU and U.K. companies.

"The price cap only went into effect at the beginning of this week, but I would say so far, so good," Yellen said.

CBS also spoke to Yellen's deputy, Wally Adeyemo, who cited the damage that sanctions have inflicted on Russia's economy.

He hinted at how much intelligence the Biden administration has on Russian government activities.

"We're able to view intelligence on Russia's attempts to evade our sanctions," Adeyemo said. "We also see intelligence about what Russia needs to continue its war in Ukraine."

TRUMP CLAIMS

Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he had turned down a proposed one-to-one prisoner swap with Russia that would have brought Paul Whelan home.

This was news to Whelan's family, who told The Detroit News on Monday that they had not known about the proposal. Paul's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, told The News that Trump's statement was "a rather stunning admission."

Trump also claimed on the social media platform Truth Social that "I would have gotten Paul out." Whelan was arrested in late 2018, halfway into Trump's term. Whelan is still imprisoned in Russia after nearly four years.

Trump said the proposed deal that he rejected was for convicted Russian arms smuggler Viktor Bout, whom President Joe Biden traded last week for the release and return of basketball player Brittney Griner.

"I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan. I wouldn't have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals," wrote Trump, who has announced he is running for president in 2024.

"I would have gotten Paul out, however, just as I did with a record number of other hostages. The deal for Griner is crazy and bad. The taking wouldn't have even happened during my Administration, but if it did, I would have gotten her out, fast!"

Whelan, 52, of Novi, Mich., has been held by Russia since his arrest at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and he was later convicted on espionage charges that he's vehemently denied, claiming entrapment. The U.S. government deemed his detention "wrongful" and has pressed for his release from a 16-year sentence of hard labor.

Former Trump adviser Fiona Hill said Sunday on CBS that there was the possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade during the Trump administration, adding that the Russians made it "very clear" that they wanted to swap Americans who had been wrongfully detained for Russians imprisoned in the U.S. like Bout or pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Hill, who was senior director for European and Russian affairs on Trump's National Security Council, said that, at the time, there were concerns about the "absurdity" of the Russians asking for the release of a "notorious" arms dealer like Bout in return for American citizens who had been "set up" in the case of Whelan, and later in the case of Texan Trevor Reed -- both former U.S. Marines.

"I also have to say here that President Trump wasn't especially interested in engaging in that swap for also Paul Whelan. He was not particularly interested in Paul's case in the way that one would have thought he would be," said Hill, noting that she was part of a meeting that then-national security adviser John Bolton held with Whelan's sister, Elizabeth.

"There was a lot of attention being paid to this and trying to find ways of arranging Paul's release by all different parts of the U.S. government. But of course, it was a big debate about Viktor Bout himself."

Hill added that the Russians were also looking to roil domestic politics in the United States "for just the kinds of things that we're seeing now" -- a reference to criticism over the Bout-Griner trade. "I mean this is all part of a political game for the Russian government," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten, John Leicester and Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press, Christopher Condon of Bloomberg News (TNS) and by Melissa Nann Burke of The Detroit News (TNS).

Flower sellers chat in an underground crosswalk in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian invaders since Feb. 24 for over nine months. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A dog passes by an unexploded shell in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian invaders since Feb. 24 for over nine months. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A woman passes by an apartment building damaged following by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



People pass by the entrance to St.Michael Cathedral, with a damaged Russian military vehicle in the foreground, in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Ukraine has been fighting with the Russian invaders since Feb. 24 for over nine months. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian shelling in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



A man passes by an unexploded shell in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



A hole in the roof of the Catholic cathedral damaged by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian troops, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

