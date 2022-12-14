12 days of Christmas Sweets: Almond Clouds

These gluten-free almond cookies are crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Almond Clouds

(Gluten Free)

1 recipe homemade Almond Paste (recipe follows; see note)

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon fine salt

½ cup almond flour/meal

2 egg whites, lightly beaten

1 /8 teaspoon lemon or orange extract

Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

Heat the oven to 325 degrees. Lightly grease two baking sheets or line with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, crumble the almond paste and blend with the sugar, salt and almond flour until the mixture is uniformly crumbly. Add the egg whites, one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Add the lemon or orange extract and continue mixing until mixture comes together into a soft, sticky dough.

Scoop the dough by heaping tablespoons onto the prepared pans; a level tablespoon cookie scoop works well here. You should have about 24 cookies.

Dust the cookies generously with confectioners' sugar.

Bake the cookies for 18 to 22 minutes, just until they're brown around the edges. Remove from the oven and let cool on the pan on a rack.

Store almond cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 10 days; freeze for longer storage.

Makes about 24 cookies.

Note: King Arthur says this recipe is specifically formulated to be made with its homemade almond paste. If you choose to use purchased almond paste, you'll need to make some adjustments as follows -- omit the ½ cup almond flour in the recipe; use 16 ounces of purchased paste, and refrigerate the scooped cookies for 2 hours, or as long as overnight, before baking. Exception: If using American Almond's "Love 'n Bake," omit the ½ cup almond flour; use 10 ounces Love 'n Bake, and don't refrigerate the cookies before baking.

Recipe adapted from King Arthur Baking Co.