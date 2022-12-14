Paragould, 1910: B.H. Parrish opened Parrish College, a co-ed, private business school, in 1903. A 1909 news report said it “won fame abroad and is patronized by hundreds of young men and women from other states. … Prof. Parrish is a thorough teacher in all that pertains to business courses, and his pupils receive instructions in penmanship, bookkeeping, commercial law, arithmetic, stenography, telegraphy and all subjects taught in the best colleges anywhere.” Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Paragould, 1910: B.H. Parrish opened Parrish College, a co-ed, private business school, in 1903. A 1909 news report said it "won fame abroad and is patronized by hundreds of young men and women from other states. ... Prof. Parrish is a thorough teacher in all that pertains to business courses, and his pupils receive instructions in penmanship, bookkeeping, commercial law, arithmetic, stenography, telegraphy and all subjects taught in the best colleges anywhere." Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content