Bentonville council approves deal allowing for Lake Bella Vista dam removal

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement that would lead to the removal of the Lake Bella Vista dam.

The dam was damaged by flooding in 2008. It was topped by flooding again in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Floodwater washed out part of the dam on April 28, 2021.

The vote was 7-1 with council member Gayatri Agnew voting no.

Public comment and discussion among the council lasted for more than an hour.

The city and Cooper Realty Investments reached an agreement to end the legal battle over the dam, according to court documents. Bonnie Bridges, an associate staff attorney for the city, said the agreement came after the parties went to mediation.

David Wright, parks and recreation director, said it will be a while before any work is done.

The permitting process could take at least 18 months and would involve the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The design phase will start next year, he said.

"The process will be similar to a lot of other projects we have done," he said.

Lake Bella Vista is formed by the dam on Little Sugar Creek.

Wright showed a concept plan for that area of Little Sugar Creek that included elevation levels that detailed how water moves down stream. Weirs and riffle pools would be part of the project. A parking lot, playground and restrooms are part of the plan, Wright said.

Riffle pools can help control the energy of the water and can help with elevation changes along the stream. There would be main and side channels, he said.

He also showed slides of stream bank restoration on Little Sugar Creek that has happened over the past few years.

The concept plan shows what the area could be, and a lot of work will need to be done in the coming years, he told the council. The area is about 150 acres, he said.

"A large legal obstacle is out of the way, allowing the city to remove the dam while honoring the history of the lake, including the creation of a memorial item to recognize the Cooper family's gift of the property," council member Octavio Sanchez said.

Council member Cindy Acree said it was time to move on.

"Citizens deserve a destination spot," she said. "I am concerned about promising to build in a flood zone and committing to an obligation to spend money to maintain it for 20 years not knowing what might happen to flood patterns. But it preserves history and provides an opportunity for us to share the story. Many of us grew up on that lake. It's part of our history. We swam there and paddle boat there and had our school dances at the restaurant there."

The agreement reached recently between the city and Cooper Realty would allow the city to remove the dam. The parties agreed the city shall, at its own expense, transform the property into an environmentally friendly, aesthetically pleasing and financially sustainable public park, according to the agreement.

The city has appropriated money to begin transforming the property while recognizing and honoring the lake's history, according to the agreement.

The city agrees to construct, then maintain the park at its own expense for public recreational use, according to the agreement. The city will name the park Lake Bella Vista Park, and the city will relocate and maintain the various memorial benches located around the lake, the agreement says.

Cooper Realty is granted the authority to erect a plaque, sign or other memorial item at the park recognizing the Cooper family's gift of the property to the city for public use, the agreement states.

Greg Van Horn with Friends of Little Sugar Creek said he felt the city was being held hostage by the agreement mentioning several stipulations in it. He did say he was in favor of dam removal.

The decree will allow the city to remove what is left of the Bella Vista Dam, which was originally built on Little Sugar Creek over 100 years ago, according to a Friends of Little Sugar Creek news release that was issued Tuesday.

The decree also requires the city to create structures that maintain minimum water levels in the creek and provide for extensive side channels and ponds adjacent to the creek, among other requirements, according to the release.

"The Friends of Little Sugar Creek would like to support this resolution of such a long-standing dispute. But we cannot," the release states. "Our mission all along has been to advocate for Little Sugar to be returned to a free flowing creek, and this agreement would essentially accomplish that. But, it has always been our contention, supported by multiple legal opinions, that the conveyance agreement, on which Cooper bases its claim that Bentonville was required to maintain the dam forever, is not a legally binding document. That being the case, in addition to the fact that Cooper gifted the land to the Trailblazers organization and not to the city, we believe Cooper has no right to dictate any terms governing what the city can or cannot do with the Lake Bella Vista property."

Cooper Realty conveyed the Lake Bella Vista property to the Trailblazers Association by limited warranty deed on Feb. 10, 2000. The association conveyed the property to Bentonville on Nov. 1, 2006, by special warranty deed, according to court documents. The city included Lake Bella Vista in its park system.

Bentonville filed a lawsuit in May 2019 against Cooper Realty Investments and the Bentonville/Bella Vista Trailblazers Association. The lawsuit asked a judge to decide what rights the city had regarding the property and whether any agreements limit the city in rebuilding or removing the dam.

Some groups had asked the city to consider eliminating the dam to return Little Sugar Creek to a naturally flowing stream. Cooper Realty representatives objected to that idea, arguing the conveyance of the property to the Trailblazers -- and later to the city -- was conditioned on the dam being maintained.

Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott ruled in August 2020 that Bentonville had the authority to rebuild or remove the dam under the agreement the city had with the Trailblazers. In April 2022, however, the Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed Scott's ruling and sent the case back to him to further decide disputed questions about the validity and enforceability of the contract between the city and Cooper Realty.

