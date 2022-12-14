Bonus call for teachers referred to committee

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District on Tuesday sent a teacher-generated request for a $600 bonus back to its personnel policies committee for further study.

The vote was unanimous at the meeting in which Stephen Delaney was selected by his colleagues as president. Tuesday's meeting was the first for Wendy Potter, who was elected last month in a contested race with former board president Lindsey Gustafson.

Brenda Robinson, chairman of the personnel committee for certified employees, had asked that the board accept the plan for a $600 bonus for the district's more than 1,050 state licensed teachers at a cost of $774,900 that included benefits.

Several board members, who had the option of accepting, rejecting, sending back for study, or tabling the request for a month, said they would prefer that the personnel committee develop a plan for employee raises. Those raises would have a greater long-term benefit for the employees compared to a one-time bonus.

Board member Eli Keller questioned Robinson on whether she polled teachers on raises or bonuses. Robinson said the teachers text, emailed and called her about their desire for a bonus to be paid in the near term.

"We don't normally poll everybody. That's not our practice," Robinson said.

Robinson also said teachers have had discussions similar to those of the board about the comparative value of raises and bonuses.

Robinson said teachers were concerned that the district didn't have the money immediately to support significant raises that would be retroactive to July 1.

The board on Tuesday rejected a $600 bonus request from the classified personnel policies committee over the objections of Emry Chesterfield, who is chairman of that committee that represents support staff.