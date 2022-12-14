Central Arkansas Water’s board of commissioners to vote on schedule of rate increases through 2032

Proposed changes to Central Arkansas Water's rate structure, up for consideration Thursday at a meeting of the water utility's board of commissioners, would result in the typical customer paying more every year through 2032.

Faced with the prospect of financing capital improvements that are expected to add up to hundreds of millions of dollars over the next decade, officials at the regional water utility have decided to pursue the 10-year rate schedule.

They relied on advice from the consulting firm Raftelis when preparing the rate structure.

Central Arkansas Water's seven-member board of commissioners consists of four representatives from Little Rock and three from North Little Rock. They serve seven-year terms.

If the board approves the rate resolution, the first set of new rates would take effect July 1, 2023. The next set of rate hikes would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, and January 1 of every year thereafter through 2032.

Among other changes, the monthly base-use charge for inside-city customers -- residential and commercial alike -- would nearly double for those on a five-eighths-inch-diameter meter over the next 10 years. The current monthly charge of $7.85 would gradually increase every year to reach $15.53 by 2032.

The same monthly fee for customers outside the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock would also increase, starting from the existing rate of $10.28 on the same diameter of meter.

Another adjustment would affect today's two-tier rate structure that determines how much customers are charged based on consumption.

At the moment, residential inside-city customers are charged $1.71 per CCF (hundred cubic feet) of water per month when they use up to 33 CCF. Customers in the same category are charged $2.22 per CCF of water consumed over 33 CCF. (One CCF is 748 gallons.)

Effective July 1, 2023, a new three-tier structure would set rates for residential, commercial and sprinkler customers inside and outside the two cities based on the volume of water used.

Inside-city residential customers would be charged $1.69 per CCF up to 5 CCF, then $2.20 per CCF between 6-15 CCF, and $2.70 per CCF over 15 CCF. By 2032, the same rates would increase to $3.03, $3.94 and $4.81, respectively.

Commercial and sprinkler customers would be subject to similar increases on the three-tier structure. The rate resolution consolidates two existing categories of "commercial" and "large volume" customers into a single "commercial" class.

Additionally, Central Arkansas Water intends to impose an infrastructure fee to finance work at the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, improvements to Lake Maumelle -- one of the utility's two principal sources of raw water -- and construction of a new water pipeline 60 inches in diameter.

The fixed charge would start at $0.50 on Jan. 1, 2024 for customers on a five-eighths-inch-diameter meter and gradually increase to $4.25 by 2032. Larger meters would face higher fees that would likewise increase year over year.

According to the resolution before Central Arkansas Water's board, officials may adjust the infrastructure fee based on the actual costs of the projects. The fee would roll off when the utility retires the debt associated with the three projects.

At a meeting last month, commissioners indicated they supported a fixed surcharge to finance the improvements as opposed to a charge based on volume.

For the time being, a monthly watershed protection fee would remain the same at $0.90 for customers on five-eighths-inch-diameter or three-fourths-inch-diameter meters.

According to Central Arkansas Water spokesman Doug Shackelford, if approved, the rate resolution would be sent to the city councils of Little Rock and North Little Rock, but those governing bodies would not have to take any action for the rate increases to take effect.

Director takes note

At a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday, Vice Mayor Lance Hines of Ward 5 raised concerns about the impending rate increase.

In light of the proposal, Hines has asked that city board members add a resolution to the agenda for their Dec. 20 meeting.

According to a draft of the resolution, Little Rock's representatives on Central Arkansas Water's board would be directed to vote against any increase in rates pending a thorough discussion with Little Rock and North Little Rock's governing bodies.

The measure would also direct the city attorney to prepare an amendment to the inter-local agreement to set parameters of discussion prior to the implementation of any schedule of rate increases by Central Arkansas Water.

Hines said he was "disturbed" by the lack of engagement on the part of Central Arkansas Water's staff and commissioners with regard to the rate increase. He suggested the water utility ought to defer the proposal until next month so officials can come talk to the city board.



