Coaches high on Morgan Turner

Former Pulaski Academy coach Kevin Kelley thinks highly of Morgan Turner, who appears to be Arkansas’ new tight ends coach.

Turner, who has coached tight ends at Stanford since 2013, is expected to visit with the Razorbacks' three tight end commitments — Shamar Easter of Ashdown, Luke Hasz of Bixby, Okla., and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan., on Thursday.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to accompany Turner to see Hasz. It’s not known if he’ll be with Turner to see Easter or Hamm.

Kelley got to know Turner while he was recruiting former Pulaski Academy tight end Hudson Henry, who chose Arkansas.

“He’s exactly what you would want in a recruiting coach and an assistant coach,” Kelley said. “He’s a consummate professional, extremely intelligent, articulate and develops relationships with coaches and players in a very professional way. I enjoyed the relationship and I think the players do, too, with him.”

He would replace Dowell Loggains, who was hired as offensive coordinator by South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer on Tuesday.

Turner stayed in touch with Kelley after his recruiting of Henry.

“He would maintain that relationship throughout the year whether he got the kid or not, which I think is a testament to somebody that sees the big picture of things,” Kelley said. “You never know when you’re going to have another kid they might like to recruit. Basically because he’s a good guy. It didn’t matter that rubs the right way on coaches and people in general and he was always way. I’m a big fan.”

Turner coached several outstanding tight ends at Stanford, including Austin Cooper, a third-round draft pick of Atlanta Falcons in 2016; Zach Ertz, a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013; and Levine Toilolo, a fourth-round draft pick of the Falcons in 2013.

Pulaski Academy associate head coach and defensive coordinator Madison Taylor has been at the school for 11 years and has been impressed with Turner during their interactions.

“Morgan Turner is one of the most genuine and personable coaches I have met through the recruiting process,” Taylor said. “He is a coach that understands how to identify talent and develop high level football players. Through recruiting Pulaski Academy for the last decade, he has maintained a personal and professional relationship with our staff. Truly one of the best coaches in the business. He has recruited and signed tight ends from all over the country.”