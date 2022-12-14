COOKING FOR TWO: Air Fryer Beer-Battered Fish Tacos from Betty Crocker’s ‘radically refreshed’ cookbook





The "Big Red" cookbook was first published in 1950.

For someone who exists only in our collective imagination, Betty Crocker has made quite a mark on American home cooking.

Her eponymous "Big Red" cookbook, first published in 1950 and revised 12 times in the years since to reflect changes in taste, demographics and cooking methods, has taught and inspired generations of home cooks. The 13th edition that hit bookshelves Oct. 25, for instance, features more than 375 exclusive and on-trend recipes geared to busy families looking for shortcuts and healthier options, along with more global flavors.

This latest edition, which took four years to produce, is "radically refreshed" with busy families in mind. Dozens of easy, five-ingredient recipes are sprinkled among its 704 pages, each accompanied with a picture of the ingredients along with the final dish. Even though no one initially knew that the coming pandemic would make food so expensive, it also includes a host of budget-friendly, "use it up" recipes aimed at leftover ingredients lurking in your fridge or pantry.

Air fryers are more popular than ever with cooks looking to cut fat from their diets. This beer-battered fish taco recipe is calorie smart and super fast — the fish only needs to cook for about 7 minutes in the fryer. A sweet and tangy citrus slaw adds a bright, refreshing crunch.

Air Fryer Beer-Battered Fish Tacos

For the slaw:

1 orange

1 cup thinly sliced green cabbage

1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

3 tablespoons finely chopped seeded jalapeno

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

For the avocado cream:

½ cup prepared guacamole

3 tablespoons sour cream

For the fish:

¼ cup beer

1 egg white

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon mesquite seasoning

½ teaspoon chile powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

½ pound cod or other medium-firm white fish, skin removed, cut into planks

4 flour tortillas, warmed

Grate orange to get 2 teaspoons zest; place in a medium bowl. Using paring knife, cut orange into sections. Remove remaining peel and white membrane. Chop orange and place in bowl with any juice. Add remaining slaw ingredients and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble tacos.

In a small bowl, mix guacamole with sour cream. Cover and refrigerate until ready to assemble tacos.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together beer and egg white. In a shallow bowl, mix flour, mesquite seasoning, chile powder, cumin and salt.

Dip each piece of fish in the flour mixture to coat on both sides, then dip into beer mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat again with flour mixture and place on cookie sheet.

Coat the air fryer screen with cooking spray. Place coated fish pieces on screen, then coat fish with cooking spray to moisten flour coating. Set fryer to 375 degrees and cook for 5 minutes. Turn fish over, and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes or until fish flakes easily with fork.

Spread each tortilla with about 3 tablespoons avocado cream. Place 1 fish plank on top, then top with about ½ cup slaw. Fold tortillas over filling and serve immediately.

Makes 2 servings.

Recipe from "Betty Crocker Cookbook: Everything You Need to Know to Cook Today" (Harvest, $32.50)



