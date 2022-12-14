Crashes kill two, hurt 2 on roads

Two people died and two more were hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police and Brookland police.

Marc Foote, 23, of Bee Branch was a passenger in a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Noel Estrada, 20, of Rosebud around 8:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the road on Arkansas 5 in rural White County and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its top, according to a state police report.

Foote was killed and Estrada was injured in the wreck.

Samuel Mahan, 29, of Paragould was killed around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 49 and School Street in Brookland, according to a report from Brookland police.

Mahan was stopped at a red light in a 2011 Toyota Camry when a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado hit it.

A passenger in the Camry, Natasha Hart, 35, of Kemp, Texas, was injured in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.