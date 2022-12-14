EDITORIAL: Pronounce this

Sometimes it's not just what we say or with what accent, but how we say it.

Take Helena, for example. Here in Arkansas, it's pronounced "HELL-uh-nah," emphasis on the first syllable.

But ask former Head Hog Bobby Petrino where he's from, and he'll tell you his hometown is Helena, Mont. Except it will come out as "Hu-LEE-nah," emphasis on the second syllable.

In similar fashion, why do certain Arkansans identify their home counties as La-FAY-UT (emphasis on the second and third syllables) or Nuh-VAY-duh (with a long 'a')?

And Little Rock natives--Little Rockers? Little Rockians?--can spot an out-of-towner as soon as the visitor references Can-TRELL Road.

But we've got nothing on Mother Britain when it comes to pronunciation challenges, which follow us whether we're in HELL-uh-nah or Hu-LEE-nah.

Some outfit calling itself the Captioning Group has released its annual list of most mispronounced words in the U.S. and Canada, and Americans (and presumably Canadians as well) had trouble with some newsworthy British names in 2022, the AP reports.

For example, the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, which hosted the memorial for Queen Elizabeth II. We'd heard it pronounced two ways--ed-in-BURG and ed-in-BORO, the latter as in Jonesboro. Both are wrong.

It's pronounced ed-in-BRUH.

Americans mispronounced the names of some British VIPs as well. New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name is not pronounced "Rasheed Sanook," per President Biden. The correct pronunciation is REE-shee SOO-nahk.

Irish film and TV actor Domhnall Gleeson: The last name is easy enough. But his first name has been tripping us up since he appeared in the Harry Potter series. Mr. Gleeson's first name is pronounced DOH-null.

And finally, there's Adele, one of the world's few one-name famous people. If she ever makes it to Arkansas, just remember: you're not trying to land "ah-DELL" tickets. You're after tickets to "uh-DALE."

That's DALE, with a long 'a."

Back here in Arkansas, we understand the good folks in neighboring Kan-SAW apply an equally odd pronunciation for their home state. To each his own.