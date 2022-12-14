EU ministers fail again on natural gas price deal

BRUSSELS -- European Union energy ministers failed again Tuesday to overcome differences on a proposed natural gas price cap meant to lower utility bills during harsh winter days -- if not this year, then later.

The ministers emerged from their fifth emergency meeting empty-handed because they cannot come to agreement on a maximum ceiling to pay for gas because of fear that global suppliers will simply bypass Europe when others offer more money.

"There was lots of progress but no final breakthrough yet," German minister Robert Habeck said.

"We were so close today," said Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, adding that the ministers will meet again Monday. "There will be only one open issue for the discussion on Monday and this is the price level triggering the mechanism" -- which was the core dispute from the start.

Sikela said no one asked for the issue to be taken up at Thursday's summit of EU leaders.

The 27 nations have stuck together through eight rounds of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and energy-saving measures to avoid shortages of fuel used to generate electricity, heat homes and power factories. But they cannot close a deal on setting a complicated price cap that had been promised in October as a way to reduce energy bills that have soared because of Russia's invasion.

"Now we have to get together and show unity is not an empty word," said Sikela, who chaired Tuesday's meeting.

One side is demanding a cap to push down gas prices for households -- including Greece, Spain, Belgium, France and Poland -- while nations such as Germany and the Netherlands are insisting supplies are at risk if a cap stops EU countries from buying gas above a certain price.

Dutch Minister Rob Jetten said "we made good progress on making the system secure when it should be turned off" when the cap might have unexpected consequences like supply difficulties.

"But we still have work to do on when and how the system should be turned on," Jetten said.

The EU's executive commission last month proposed a "safety price ceiling" to kick in if natural gas exceeds $290 per megawatt hour for two weeks and if the price is about $62 higher than the price of liquefied natural gas on world markets.

Such a system might not have averted price increases as high as in August -- when prices hit nearly $372 per megawatt hour on Europe's TTF benchmark but fell below $292 within days -- and was met with derision. Gas is now trading at about $150 per megawatt hour.

During the negotiations Tuesday, figures ranged from $170 to $233 for the ceiling, officials said, but Sikela said different ceilings would need different triggers, making the debate on set ceilings largely moot.

The scare of exorbitant prices came in the heat of summer when a massive August spike stunned consumers and politicians, forcing the bloc to look for a cap to contain volatile prices that are fueling inflation. Months later, diplomats say a deal remained out of reach.

The inability to find a compromise on the price cap also has held up plans for joint gas purchases and a solidarity mechanism to help the neediest countries because the measures would be agreed on as a package.

On Monday, the heads of the International Energy Agency and the European Commission said the bloc is expected to weather an energy crisis this winter but needs to speed renewables to the market and take other steps to avoid a potential natural gas shortage next year.

Natural gas and electricity prices have soared as Moscow slashed gas supplies to Europe, whose officials have accused Russia of energy warfare to punish EU countries for supporting Ukraine.

As a result of trade disruptions tied to the war in Ukraine, EU nations have reduced the overall share of Russian natural gas imports to the EU to about 7% from 40% before the invasion. And gas storage is as good as full, far exceeding targets, officials have said.

The EU has relied on increased imports of liquefied natural gas from places such as the United States to help address the fall in Russian supplies.