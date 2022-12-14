Fayetteville named first gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- The League of American Bicyclists has honored the City of Fayetteville with a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community designation, according to a news release from the city.

The award recognizes Fayetteville's commitment to improving biking conditions in the community through investments in bike education programs, regular bike events that encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies and bike infrastructure, the release states.

The city is the first and only community in the state to earn the gold designation, which is given based on assessments across five key categories: equity, engineering, education, encouragement and evaluation/planning, according to the release.

Celebrations of Fayetteville's new gold-level award will be included in the events, programs and community rides held during National Bike Month in May 2023, the news release states.

"The City of Fayetteville is honored to be the highest-ranking Bicycle Friendly Community in Arkansas," Mayor Lioneld Jordan said. "This is a reflection of our community's commitment to accessibility, equity and more sustainable practices, as well as our staff's vision and hard work to create an extensive network of trails for both transportation and recreation."