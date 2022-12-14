FCS All-America team includes two from state

University of Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker was named a first-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The sophomore from Stuttgart was the ASUN Defensive Player of the Year and is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award given to the top defensive player at the FCS level.

Along with Walker, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff offensive lineman Mark Evans earned second-team All-America honors.

Walker led all of FCS with 22 tackles for loss. He led the ASUN and was second in FCS with 12 sacks. He totaled 66 tackles, 1 pass breakup and 1 forced fumble.

His 3.5 sacks against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 12 set the UCA single-game record.

Walker starred from his first game to his last this season with the Bears. In the Sept. 1 opener against Missouri State, Walker started his UCA career with 6 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

He recorded a sack in 8 of 11 games in 2022. He was responsible for multiple sacks three times.

Walker transferred to UCA this season from Southern Arkansas University where he starred as a redshirt freshman.

In 2021, Walker totaled 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 8 sacks with the Muleriders.

Evans, a senior from Houston, started nine of 11 games at left tackle for the Golden Lions this season. In 521 snaps played, Evans was responsible for just two sacks.

Evans, the reigning Willie Roaf Award winner, was a first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference offensive lineman this season. It was his fourth time that he was named a first-team All-SWAC selection.

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, who started his college football career at LSU in 2016, led the AP All-America. Scott has thrown for 4,404 yards and a FCS-record 59 touchdowns. The Division I record is 60 set by LSU's Joe Burrow in the 2019 season.

Scott and Incarnate Word face North Dakota State on Friday in a FCS semifinal game. Scott made stops at junior college and Missouri before landing at Incarnate Word.

Four of Scott's teammates were selected to the third team, including receivers Taylor Grimes and Darion Chafin, offensive lineman Caleb Johnson and linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi.

North Dakota State and South Dakota State lead the way with three players each on the first team, all on the lines.

North Dakota State's Cody Mauch is the only lineman among 30 finalists for this year's Walter Payton Award, which goes to the best offensive player in FCS. Nash Jensen of North Dakota also made the first team. South Dakota State offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick were also selected to the first team.

On defense, Spencer Waege of North Dakota State and Caleb Sanders of South Dakota State hold down the line.

Top-ranked South Dakota State faces Montana State on Saturday in the second FCS semifinal.

Ralph D. Russo of The Associated Press contributed to this article.