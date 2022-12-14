Stanford coach emerges in Arkansas search

FAYETTEVILLE — Long-time Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner is scheduled to visit the University of Arkansas' three tight end commitments in the class of 2023 on Thursday, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette late Wednesday.

The visits would seem to indicate Coach Sam Pittman has selected Turner as a replacement for Dowell Loggains, who was hired as offensive coordinator by South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer this week.

Turner just completed his 10th season at Stanford, where long-time coach David Shaw resigned as the winningest head coach in program history in late November.

The Razorbacks have a highly regarded class of 4-star tight end commitments — Shamar Easter of Ashdown, Luke Hasz of Bixby, Okla., and Jaden Hamm of Eudora, Kan.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to accompany Turner on the visit with Hasz. It is unclear whether Briles will be on the other visits.

Turner has coached a standout roster of Stanford tight ends including Austin Hooper, Zach Ertz, Coby Fleener and Levine Toilolo.

A native of Champaign, Ill., and a graduate of Illinois (2009), Turner coached quarterbacks at Indiana State in 2009 for one season before being hired in the sports performance department at Stanford, then moving into the football program in 2011.







