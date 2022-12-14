DEAR HELOISE: I work at a clinic where we help people lose weight, especially if they have health problems that need to be addressed. One of the first things we do is a complete checkup, then construct a diet around that person's needs. One of the first things, and perhaps the hardest thing, is to get people to acknowledge that no matter what their friends have told them and no matter what the latest fad diet would have them do, there are two very important factors to their diet plan: One is to exercise, and the other is to eat what is prescribed by the doctor. If the doctors say no ice cream and no pastries, they mean it. The goal is to teach people to make better choices rather than making excuses as to why they're not losing weight. I know a cinnamon roll tastes good, but it's fleeting. Looking and feeling better is worth more than a cinnamon roll.

The patient also has to go through psychological testing to find out why they let themselves get to 400 pounds (or more) and how to control whatever started the downward spiral with their weight.

Dieting isn't fun, and for some, it isn't easy. But it can extend a person's life when they eat right. It can give them more energy and sometimes even clear up skin problems. There is no magic pill. It takes time and work. Be patient.

-- JoAnn H., Los Angeles

DEAR HELOISE: You have a recipe that is your version of Swedish meatballs, and I love the taste and the tiny little crunch when I eat them. I want to make up a batch for New Year's Eve when we'll be having a group of people here. Will you reprint that for me?

-- Kathy R.,

Naugatuck, Conn.

DEAR READER: This recipe was always a favorite of my husband's.

Heloise's Swedish Meatballs

2 cups bread crumbs

½ cup milk

8 ounces pork sausage (hot and spicy)

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon soy sauce

5 ounces water chestnuts, chopped

Jelly sauce, recipe follows

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix the bread crumbs and milk in a large bowl. Add all the other ingredients and mix well. Roll the meat mix into 1-and-½-inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet with the sides close together. They shrink while cooking. Bake until well done and golden brown (about 30 minutes). Remove from the oven and drain on a paper towel. Serve with jelly sauce.

Jelly Sauce

1 cup grape jelly

1 cup cocktail sauce

In a medium saucepan, cook grape jelly and cocktail sauce over low heat until bubbling. Remove from heat and pour over the meatballs.

