High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BENTON HARMONY GROVE 47, CENTERPOINT 37 Lukas Whitley's 11 points came at just the right time for Harmony Grove (8-2, 1-0 3A-7), which held on.

BRYANT 59, SYLVAN HILLS 56 Cedric Jones dropped in 21 points on the road for Bryant (7-2). Darren Wallace had 17 points, and Elem Shelby ended with 10 for the Hornets. P.J. Davis scored a game-high 22 points, and DaCarter Coleman notched 16 points for Sylvan Hills (6-4), which has lost three games in a row.

DUMAS 62, MONTICELLO 47 Mike Reddick rang up 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for Dumas (4-6), which won its fourth straight game. Tommy Reddick had 19 points, and Billy Reddick tacked on eight for the Bobcats.

FARMINGTON 64, SILOAM SPRINGS 34 Jaxon Berry's 33 points and seven rebounds were huge for a Farmington (12-0) team that led just 32-24 at halftime. Layne Taylor had 10 points and 13 assists, and Caleb Blakely collected 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 79, JOE T. ROBINSON 53 J.J. Andrews cruised with 27 points as Little Rock Christian (8-2, 3-0 4A-5) pounded its city neighbor. Jameel Wesley scored 21 points, and Landren Blocker added 17 for the Warriors. Travis Watson chipped in with 10 points.

MANILA 63, HARRISBURG 49 Brayden Nunnally stood out with 35 points to push Manila (10-0, 2-0 3A-3) to a tough victory. Jaron Burrow ended with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions.

MAUMELLE 68, BEEBE 45 Four players had more than 10 points for Maumelle (7-5, 1-0 5A-Central), which ended a three-game skid. Jacob Lanier had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, and both Dajon Brown and Markalon Rochelle tallied 12 points each for the Hornets, who led 31-23 at halftime. Elijah Newell contributed 11 points, and Kris Clay added nine points and nine rebounds for Maumelle.

PINE BLUFF 49, SHERIDAN 38 Austin Dendy finished with 12 points for Pine Bluff (7-5, 2-0 5A-South) in a tough home win. Justin Crews had 19 points, and Peyton Free scored 15 for Sheridan (6-4, 0-2).

WONDERVIEW 77, ARK. SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 32 Caleb Montgomery paced Wonderview (14-5, 4-0 1A-4) with a team-high 12 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in its 45-point mercy-rule. Landon Campbell and Sam Reynolds each totaled 11 points, and both Ethan Burrell and Lance Carr tossed in 10 more for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 63, FORREST CITY 44 Stella Parker led Brookland (6-4, 3-0 4A-3) with 22 points and eight rebounds in a 19-point conquest. Kinley Morris had 10 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY 67, WEST MEMPHIS 46 Chloe Clardy churned out 24 points for top-ranked Conway (9-1) in its road win. Savannah Scott scored 14 points, and Alexis Cox ended with 10 for the Lady Wampus Cats. Kamille Brown contributed nine points, and Emerie Bohanon had eight.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 47, BIGELOW 43 Josie Williams exploded for 31 points for Conway Christian (9-4, 4-0 2A-5), which remained atop its district standings. Brooklyn Pratt followed with eight points for the Lady Eagles.

HEBER SPRINGS 60, PULASKI ACADEMY 24 Emmie Fuller hit 3 three-pointers and finished with nine points for Heber Springs (10-1, 3-0 4A-5). Sophie Stone and Jaylea Hooten both scored nine points, while Molly Smith and Addison Hudspeth countered with eight apiece for the Lady Panthers, who are riding a six-game winning streak.

MAMMOTH SPRING 72, COUCH, MO. 39 Bryann Washam had 15 points for Mammoth Spring (12-3) at its Battle of the Border Tournament. Laney Young scored 12 points, and Adrianna Corbett finished with 10 points for the Lady Bears.

MAUMELLE 59, BEEBE 33 Jamia Flowers led a balanced effort with 12 points as Maumelle (4-8, 1-0 5A-Central) won its league opener. London Robinson and Christanity Garland each scored 11 points for the Lady Hornets. India Robinson chipped in with eight points.

NORFORK 48, CONCORD 34 Keely Blanchard's 16 points guided Norfork (13-3, 6-0 1A-2) to its sixth straight conference win. Liza Shaddy had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiley Alman had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady Panthers. Ashlyn Cossey led Concord (12-7, 3-2) with 17 points.

ROGERS 63, GRAVETTE 56 Brooklyn Owens peppered the rim for 26 points as Rogers (4-5) rode a big first quarter to a victory. Aubrey Treadwell added 12 points for the Lady Mounties, who build a 22-13 lead after the opening period. Alexa Parker scored 18 points, and Keeley Elsea responded with 12 points for Gravette (4-4), which outscored Rogers 43-41 over the final three quarters. Brooke Handle finished with 11 points for the Lady Lions.

ROGERS HERITAGE 51, VAN BUREN 48 (OT) Ruthie McCain's game-high 23 points did the trick for Heritage (9-1), which won its fourth game in a row after Aspen Cone's basket at the horn sent the game into overtime for Van Buren (6-4). Kenzie Jones scored 16 points, and Holly Ming had 10 points for the Lady Pointers.

SALEM 55, HOXIE 28 Marleigh Sellars reached a milestone while leading Salem (10-0, 3-0 3A-2) to a rout. Sellars scored 15 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Olivia Dockins added 14 points, and Greenly Hall finished with 13 for the Lady Greyhounds.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 65, MANSFIELD 32 Pacious McDaniel battled her way to 24 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in a nonconference rout for Har-Ber (4-3). Delaney Roller had 19 points, Alexus Placensia supplied 12 points and Galatia Andrew delivered 8 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

VALLEY SPRINGS 66, FLIPPIN 42 Savannah Ketchum poured in 20 points to direct Valley Springs (13-7). Tayla Trammell had 17 points, and Macy Willis turned in 16 points for the Lady Tigers.

WONDERVIEW 64, ARK. SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 16 Riley Gottsponer checked in with 14 points in an easy decision for Wonderview (8-3, 4-1 1A-4). Abbigail Baker ended with 10 points for the Lady Daredevils.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

Boys

BLYTHEVILLE 71, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 47 Tyree Jackson's 21 points spurred Blytheville (11-0, 3-0 4A-3) to its third conference victory of the year. Rashaud Marshall scored 15 points while both Shamar Marshall and Jeremiah Wells had 14 each for the Chickasaws, who scored the game's first 15 points and led 38-19 at halftime. Weston Honeycutt finished with 29 points to lead Westside (4-2, 1-1).

MAMMOTH SPRING 74, KOSHKONONG, MO. 41 Gavin Boddie and Nathaneal Rogers both scored 20 points as Mammoth Spring (11-7) in the first round its Battle of the Border Classic. Blake Rogers added 10 points for the Bears.

OSCEOLA 59, CORNING 49 Richard High and T.I. Nimmers both tallied 12 points for Osceola (3-1, 1-0 3A-3), which has ran off three wins in a row. Jerry Long ended with 10 points and seven assists for the Seminoles.

Girls

RIVERCREST 73, GOSNELL 60 Brineka Taylor scored 28 points, and Destiny Burks had 19 for Rivercrest (6-4, 2-0 3A-3), which has won four consecutive games. Zakiya Brownlee and Lacaja Dority both scored 10 points for the Lady Colts.