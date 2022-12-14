Hot Springs police officers recognized

BENTON -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recognized two Hot Springs police officers as 2022 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year on Tuesday for their actions during a shooting in May that left one person dead outside the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Hot Springs police officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore were recognized for stopping the shooting, "ultimately saving countless lives," according to a news release announcing the awards, which were handed out during a luncheon at the Benton Event Center.

Fort Smith police officer Robin Gaines, who intervened in a domestic violence dispute where he was seriously injured, was also honored as a 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

It marked the second time this year Parrott and Moore had been recognized for their bravery during the shooting. In September, at the Arkansas Chiefs Association Banquet, they were recognized for "their actions and bravery," according to the Hot Springs Police Department's Facebook page.

"Officer Gaines, Officer Parrott, and Officer Moore's quick reaction and bravery halted extremely dangerous situations that easily could have turned into further tragedies," Rutledge said in Tuesday's release.

"Each of these winners sacrifice so much to protect our communities. I cannot thank our law enforcement officials and their families enough for all they do on a daily basis."

"The heroic actions carried out by Officer Parrott and Officer Moore on that night potentially saved countless other victims from injury or death," Assistant Hot Springs Police Chief William Hrvatin said in the release.

"Not only did they make the difficult decision to use deadly force, they did so without hesitation and without any due regard to their own safety," Hrvatin said.

According to a probable cause affidavit on the incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 12, Hot Springs police and other agencies, including the Garland County sheriff's office and Arkansas State Police, initially responded to the area of the convention center due to a fight.

It said "a very large crowd in and around the convention center" gathered following the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation, which was held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"As officers were physically breaking up and attempting to disperse the crowd, one suspect drew a handgun and fired into the mass of people striking and ultimately killing one man. Officers Parrott and Moore were both nearby and immediately took action by drawing their weapons and firing upon the suspect, striking him multiple times, causing him to cease shooting and flee on foot from the scene. The officers then chased the suspect through the crowd to a vehicle parked some distance away," the news release said.

The suspect later sought treatment at a hospital, leading to his apprehension," the release said.

Charles Johnson Jr. was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael Jordan, 39, and three counts of first-degree battery in connection with injuries suffered by the other three shooting victims. Johnson remained in the Garland County jail on Tuesday on a zero bond.

Rutledge also presented the Dwayne Yarbrough Distinguished Service Award to Sgt. George Edelen of the Van Buren Police Department. The award honors the legacy of distinguished public servant Dwayne "Big D" Yarbrough for his contributions to youth education and involvement initiatives, the release said.