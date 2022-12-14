Inflation climbs 7.1% for month; Fed rate call due





Inflation slowed more sharply than expected in November, an encouraging sign for Federal Reserve officials as they gather in Washington to discuss the next steps in their policy campaign against rapid price increases.

Fed policymakers are set to release the latest rate decision today at the conclusion of their two-day meeting. They were widely expected to raise interest rates by half a percentage point, slowing down after months of rapid three-quarter-point moves. They will also release fresh economic projections.

"That downshift should not be conflated with a pivot," said Jake Jolly, senior investment strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "It's going to be a bumpy, long slog and probably going to take most of next year."

The Consumer Price Index climbed 7.1% in November compared with a year earlier, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. That's less than the 7.3% economists had expected and a slowdown from 7.7% in October and more than 9% in the summer. Between October and November, prices also picked up more slowly than forecast.





After stripping out volatile food and fuel prices, the index climbed by 6% annually in November, according to the Tuesday data, less than the 6.1% Bloomberg projection.

U.S. stock futures soared on the news, and yields on Treasurys tumbled across the curve. S&P 500 contracts jumped, and Nasdaq 100 futures added more than 4% before paring gains. By market close, The S&P 500 gained 0.7% on the day, the Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow rose 0.3%.

"Today's report showed a fairly broad-based slowdown," Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights, wrote in a research note after the report.

Many economists had expected inflation to slow toward a more normal 2% pace this year. Instead, it has remained stubbornly rapid -- fueled by rent increases, disruptions from Russia's war in Ukraine, continued fallout from supply chain issues and climbing costs for services such as airfares and car insurance.

Analysts and policymakers alike are hoping the price increases will cool more markedly in 2023. Fed policy is expected to help that happen.

Central bankers have raised interest rates at the fastest pace in decades this year, moving them from near-zero earlier this year to an expected range of 4.25% to 4.5% as of this week.

TRICKLING DOWN

Higher borrowing costs are trickling through the economy, slowing down the housing market and making it more expensive to expand a business or buy a car on credit. That is expected eventually to lead to less demand, more muted hiring and a general economic slowdown.

The Consumer Price Index figures released Tuesday are closely watched because they are the first major inflation data to come out each month. But the Fed officially targets a more delayed measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, when it sets its 2% inflation target.

That measure has been running below the Consumer Price Index rate but is also very elevated, coming in at 5% in the year through October after stripping out volatile food and fuel.

For the Fed, the key question moving forward is not just whether inflation will slow, but how quickly and how completely it will fall.

Central bankers worry that if price increases remain rapid for a long time, consumers will begin to expect that to continue. They might then demand heftier wage increases, and if they win those raises, their employers may institute more regular and rapid price increases to cover climbing labor bills.

In short, expectations for fast inflation likely help make that a reality. While most measures of inflation expectations have remained fairly stable so far, policymakers do not want to assume that they will stay that way.

The fresh inflation data Tuesday likely offered policymakers some signs for encouragement, but also some reasons for continued concern. Inflation in food moderated and energy costs fell, which helped to pull inflation lower.

But food and energy costs aren't the sort of inflation that the Fed watches closely, because they are volatile and typically do not closely reflect underlying economic strength.

There were other encouraging signs that some goods categories are beginning to drop in price. Used cars and trucks, for instance, were down 3.3% from a year earlier, and televisions are swiftly becoming cheaper. Such changes signal that supply-chain healing is finally benefiting consumers.

Under the surface, however, services inflation remains robust. Part of that comes from a rapid increase in rents that is expected to fade at some point in 2023. But some is from increases in other categories, such as garbage collection, dentist visits and tickets to sports games.

Service price increases tend to be tied to rising wages and can be hard to stamp out. Service costs excluding energy are now contributing about 3.9 percentage points of overall inflation and are expected to keep price increases rapid even as other types of inflation fade.

'WELCOME NEWS'

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that American families will see the impact of easing inflation during the holidays.

"This is welcome news for families across the country, as they get ready for holiday celebrations and for family dinners," Biden said after the data was released Tuesday.

Asked when he thought price growth would be back to normal, Biden said: "I hope by the end of next year."

"For a lot of folks things are still pretty rough. But there are bright spots all across America -- we're beginning to see the impact of our economic strategy," Biden said. "My goal is simple: get price increases under control without choking off economic growth."

Information for this report was contributed by Jeanna Smialek of The New York Times; Stan Choe and Damian Troise of The Associated Press; and Josh Wingrove and Nancy Cook of Bloomberg News (WPNS).



