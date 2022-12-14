JUCO title game set for Little Rock

Iowa Western couldn't capitalize on its opportunity last season.

In 2022, the Reivers are trying to be the last team standing at the end of the NJCAA national championship game tonight at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

No. 3 Iowa Western (9-2) will face No. 1 Hutchinson (Kan.) (11-0) after falling to New Mexico Military Institute in last year's title game.

"I think thus far we've had really good prep," Iowa Western Coach Scott Strohmeier said. "Going into the week the guys have been very focused and locked in, I thought the semifinal was our most complete game. Hopefully, that's a sign that will carry over and we can play one more game like that."

These teams met on Nov. 12. The Blue Dragons got the better of the Reivers 29-28 thanks to a late blocked punt that was returned for the go-ahead touchdown.

"Our guys were disappointed with how the last meeting ended," Strohmeier said. "They wanted to get into the playoffs and now we are, and Hutch is really good and they still got some guys from their covid season championship, and we have guys still from playing in last year's championship that remember the feeling. The biggest thing we're talking about now is to enjoy the moment, but we're going down there on a business trip."

Iowa Western won its semifinal matchup 33-12 over Northwest Mississippi to return to Little Rock. The Reivers are hoping this time ends differently than their last visit.

"We did our job against Mississippi, and I think we're all just fired up to go back to Arkansas and play in this environment and this time we're going for the win," Iowa Western quarterback James Graham said.

Iowa Western is looking for its first national championship since 2012, and Hutchinson is aiming for its first since the covid-19-effected 2020-21 season.

Both sides are excited to be in Arkansas this week, looking to put junior college football on a national platform with the game airing on ESPNU.

"Really excited as a football team and just our program overall to be here in Little Rock," Hutchinson Coach Drew Dallas said. "Very historic stadium and it has that vibe to it the moment you step onto the field ... Once you get on the bus and start heading south to warmer weather, just thankful for that opportunity.

"For these guys, it's all about getting them in here and molding them on the field, off the field, in the classroom. Being a launchpad for them to get to bigger and better programs."

"Every Saturday in Power 5 football we see guys who played junior college football or needed that platform," Strohmeier said. "People are going to see a really good brand of football [tonight]."

Both teams feature players who will be donning Power 5 uniforms this time next season. Hutchinson boasts Malik Benson (Alabama), Dez'Mond Schuster (Illinois) and Jaden Jones (Florida State). Iowa Western will feature Anterio Thompson (Iowa) and Will Lea, a Kansas State commit.