Responsible approach

I just became aware of this newly approved commercial development last Tuesday night by the Little Rock Board of Directors called The Middle PCD in the redesigned intersection of Interstate 430 and Cantrell Road. The ArDOT project was purposed to relieve increasingly unbearable and unworkable traffic congestion, which makes the addition of high-traffic commercial establishments counter-intuitive. So, I wonder what those with the responsibility to plan and manage in behalf of the welfare of the citizens of Little Rock had in mind.

My understanding is that Director Capi Peck requested a delay of the vote to have a traffic study completed, but was denied. This sounds pragmatic to me. There were subsequently "no" votes from only Directors Peck, Kathy Webb, Joan Adcock, and BJ Wyrick. Thank you, ladies, for your responsible approach to this proposal.

Was this not worthy of more thoughtful consideration from the other of our civic leaders?

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock

The course for state

Today we embark on a new course of history. The decisions we make now will impact generations of Americans far into the future. It's often said "children are our future," but our failure to equip them with truth, compassion, integrity, loyalty, and respect translates into a future filled with lies, hate, chaos and disrespect. Is this the future we choose for our children and the great state of Arkansas?

Now is the time to exercise our critical thinking skills. We have enough accurate information to take decisive action to strengthen our union. Don't be driven by social media sites, chat rooms, radio or TV personalities that undermine democracy and Arkansas values. Fact-based decisions promote unity and security throughout our communities and state.

Lofty goals, some may say, but highly achievable if we dedicate ourselves to keeping Arkansas great. A tremendous amount of progress has been made on race, religion, politics, and economics in this great state. The choice is ours to make, whether we move forward or digress to policies and practices that led to our current standing of 48th or 49th.

We should consider ourselves blessed to have our current governor. Someone who is not afraid to exercise his critical thinking skills and not easily swayed by political pundits or social media influencers; laser-focused on educating the next generation or Arkansas leadership. The culture of today's politics calls for a leader capable of navigating complex social, economic, and moral issues. Candidates aligned with people, organizations, cults, parties, or religions that promote civil disobedience and extremism will place great stress on all Arkansans. Choose wisely!

LARRY W. HARRIS

Pine Bluff

A bunch of whining

Given the history of race relations in our country, I always laugh when a white man accuses a Black man, or a Black organization, of playing the race card. I laughed doubly hard Sunday when I read Rex Nelson's column, in which he accused the NAACP of playing the race card in the recent Little Rock mayor's election.

How rich coming from Mr. Nelson, considering a couple of months ago he advised his readers not to give money to that "fringe" political group, Black Lives Matter. One could even accuse Mr. Nelson of playing his own subtle race card later in the column, needlessly making light of Mayor Frank Scott's "expensive security detail in tow" when he's out on the town. The governor has his own security detail, Mr. Nelson. Why shouldn't the mayor of Arkansas' largest city be entitled to one?

Larry Jegley may be a competent prosecuting attorney, as Mr. Nelson believes, but I believe he was way out of line sending that letter to Tom Carpenter, the Little Rock city attorney, one week before the election. The NAACP rightly expressed its outrage, and doing so was in no way an instance of playing the race card. I applaud the NAACP for calling out Mr. Jegley.

Accusing a Black man of playing the race card is right up there with complaining about wokeness in our society--nothing but a bunch of whining by conservatives who would rather keep things the way they were back in the "good old days."

THOMAS MAY

Little Rock

Pitting their battles

So in the coming session, Arkansas legislators are going to submit several bills aimed at "pets that kill." Really? Pit bulls but not semiautomatic weapons? Sickening, but not surprising. This session should be a doozy.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock