Little Rock police: Man fatally shot on South University Avenue

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 4800 block of South University Avenue just before 8:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to respond to a “subject down call for service” when they found the victim.

His identity was not immediately released. Mark Edwards, spokesman for the department, said Wednesday morning that the body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for positive identification.

Edwards said this homicide is the 77th in the city this year.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact homicide detectives at (501) 371-4660.