Mauna Loa, Kilauea eruptions cease

HONOLULU -- U.S. scientists declared Tuesday that two active Hawaii volcanoes -- one where lava destroyed hundreds of homes in 2018 and another where lava recently stalled before reaching a crucial Big Island highway -- have stopped erupting.

"Kilauea is no longer erupting," the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday, followed by another stating, "Mauna Loa is no longer erupting."

Alert levels for both volcanoes were reduced from watch to advisory.

Mauna Loa, the world's largest volcano, began spewing molten rock Nov. 27 after being quiet for 38 years. It was Mauna Loa's longest period of repose, said Ken Hon, the observatory's scientist in charge.





Lava-viewers in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park enjoyed the added rare marvel of being able to see Mauna Loa's smaller neighbor, Kilauea, erupting at the same time. Kilauea had been erupting since September 2021.

Mauna Loa lava didn't pose a threat to any communities, but got within 1.7 miles of a major highway that connects the east and west sides of the island.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Director Talmadge Magno said a one-way route that opened to manage traffic from throngs of people watching the lava would close Thursday.

Magno and other county officials had warned that slow-moving lava could force the closure of Daniel K. Inouye Highway. That prompted motorists to brace for upheaval from a closure that could add hours to commute times on alternate coastal routes.

For Native Hawaiians, volcanic eruptions have deep cultural and spiritual significance. During Mauna Loa's eruption, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions, such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings.

Lava supply to a Mauna Loa fissure ceased Saturday, the observatory said, and lava supply to Kilauea's Halema'uma'u lava lake ceased Friday.

Despite the definitive statements, Hon said there's generally a three-month "cooling off" period before scientists consider the eruption over. But there's been no history of a Mauna Loa rift eruption pausing and restarting, he said.

The observatory will continue monitoring the volcanoes for signs of renewed activity.