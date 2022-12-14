• The day that many fans of BTS had hoped would never come has arrived. Jin, the eldest member of the K-pop supergroup, started his military service Tuesday, fulfilling a pledge that ended a debate about South Korea's mandatory conscription. The enlistment of the singer, whose birth name is Kim Seok-jin, marks a pause for one of the biggest boy bands in the world, with other members expected to follow him into the armed forces. The band's management has said the group would reconvene "around 2025." Jin, who turned 30 on Dec. 4, posted a selfie on social media Sunday night featuring his freshly shorn hair. "Cuter than expected," he captioned it. On Tuesday, he entered a military training center near the border with North Korea. Fans and reporters gathered outside, hoping to catch a glimpse of the idol in one of the dozens of cars entering the compound, despite requests from BTS' label, Big Hit Music, that they stay away. Guards patrolled the front gate while wardens directed traffic, local media videos showed. The Defense Ministry said Jin is expected to finish his service in June 2024. On Tuesday morning, he posted one last goodbye to his fans on the social media platform Weverse: "It's curtain call time."

• Christopher Nolan is ready to reveal the first full-length trailer for his new epic "Oppenheimer," and he's doing so in the splashiest way possible: with an exclusive IMAX spot in front of "Avatar: The Way of Water." The "Oppenheimer" trailer will debut globally on IMAX screens playing the "Avatar" sequel, which begins its theatrical run Thursday. It will not be made available online and is distinct from the trailer that will show on non-IMAX screens. Nolan's film, about the enigmatic, Harvard-educated theoretical physicist who helped develop the first atomic bomb, is based on Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," and stars Cillian Murphy in the title role. The thriller explores the paradox of the man who called himself the "destroyer of worlds." "The immersive quality of IMAX is massively important in transporting the audience into the mind and experience of this person who altered our world forever," Nolan said. The cast also includes Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, his wife, a biologist and botanist; Matt Damon as Manhattan Project director General Leslie Groves Jr.; and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission. Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, David Krumholtz, Gary Oldman, Olivia Thirlby, Casey Affleck, James Remar, Benny Safdie, Tom Conti, Matthew Modine, Michael Angarano, Josh Hartnett, Tony Goldwyn and Kenneth Branagh are also in the large ensemble. Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema used a combination of IMAX 65 mm and 65 mm large-format film to shoot the movie, which also boasts the first use of IMAX black-and-white analog photography for some sections. Universal Pictures plans to release "Oppenheimer" in theaters July 21.