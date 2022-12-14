National honors for UA freshman Smith

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas guard Nick Smith was selected as National Freshman of the Week by CBS Sports and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, it was announced Tuesday. Smith also was recognized by long-time ESPN analyst Dick Vitale as his national "Diaper Dandy" Star of the Week.

Smith, the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week along with Alabama forward Noah Clowney, averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in Arkansas victories against North Carolina-Greensboro 65-58 and Oklahoma 88-78.

Arkansas point guard Anthony Black was the CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week earlier this season.