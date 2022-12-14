OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Perfect holiday wine gifts in the $50 range





This week is all about holiday gifts in the neighborhood of $50. I chose it specifically because there are so many great wines at this level that have the perfect ratio of quality, price, and je ne sais quoi that makes a gift so special.

Schramsberg Vineyards Brut Blanc de Noirs, $48

I'm a big believer in #BubblesEveryDay, and Napa-based Schramsberg Vineyards is one of the reasons why. You'll find its wines available across Arkansas, likely with its blanc de blancs being the most common, but it's the pinot noir-focused blanc de noirs that reigns in my heart.

Ken Wright Cellars Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir, $48

It's no secret that Oregon is making big waves in the pinot world and Ken Wright is a perfect example of what's possible in the Willamette Valley. Bright cherry and gentle, savory spices abound in this wine from grapes kept cool by gentle breezes from the Pacific.

Ridge Vineyards Lytton Springs, $50

Is Ridge my favorite American winery? That's a big statement, but it just might be true. Its Lytton Springs vineyard sits right next to its Sonoma County winery and blends a host of grapes — zinfandel, petite sirah, carignan, mataro — to create a deep, earthy and savory wine that's perfect for this time of year.

Chateau La Vieille Cure, Fronsac, $50

There's something about the holidays that just makes me want to drink Bordeaux, especially the elegant merlot-dominated wines of the region's Right Bank. I also love to give these wines because they age so elegantly for so long. Stored properly, this will still be drinkable a decade from now or longer. Even if the recipient can't wait that long, it's still delicious in its youth and it carries one of the best labels in all of Bordeaux.

Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte Le Petit Haut Lafitte, $54

Another producer in Bordeaux, Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte is famous for producing wines far outside my tax bracket, but its second label, Le Petit Haut Lafitte, is a stellar value year after year. This is from Bordeaux's Right Bank, where cabernet sauvignon reigns supreme, and you'll find flavors of leather, plum, black cherry and raspberry as well as touches of star anise, smoke and flint on the finish.

Champagne Delamotte Brut, $55

If you ever find yourself wondering what all the fuss is about when it comes to "true" Champagne, a bottle of this will answer all of your questions. This has been a favorite in my house for years, and its other wines — a rosé and blanc des blanc — are just as delicious. Look for hints of almond, freshly baked brioche, honeysuckle and lemon pith.

