OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Flavor, ease and presentation triumph with Sausage-Pepper Scramble





I like to think I can cook anything. But one thing I haven't been able to even get close to right is the French omelet. I end up with a mound of scrambled eggs every time. Every. Single. Time.

So I don't even try anymore.

There's nothing particularly groundbreaking about this egg recipe. But it was a revelation for me as it featured two new-to-me steps. First, I cooked the potatoes for this scramble in the microwave while I browned the sausage; and it worked like a dream. The potatoes needed just three minutes on 100% power to get tender. As soon as they were cool enough to handle, I diced them and tossed them in a skillet with my bell pepper and some butter — just to give them a little color and a bit of a golden crust.

The other thing I did differently was instead of stirring the vegetables, sausage and cheese into the eggs as they cooked, I waited until the eggs were almost set and then just piled them on top. Finally the whole skillet got a generous sprinkle of diced green onion. It made for a much nicer presentation and, I think, allowed the individual flavors of each component to stand out a little more.

Sausage-Pepper Scramble

6 eggs

Salt and ground black pepper

Splash milk

3 sausage patties

6 baby red potatoes, trimmed

2 tablespoons butter, divided use

4 to 6 mini sweet red peppers OR 1 red bell pepper, diced

1 to 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

3 green onion tops, finely chopped

In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until thoroughly combined. Season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk in a splash of milk; set aside.

In a medium skillet, brown the sausage, breaking it into crumbles as it cooks.

Meanwhile, cook the potatoes in the microwave for 3 minutes on 100% power.

When cool enough to handle, dice the potatoes.

In a separate skillet, melt about a tablespoon of butter until foamy. Add the bell pepper and diced potato and cook, stirring frequently, until potatoes are browned and bell pepper is tender.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sausage crumbles to the skillet with the bell pepper and potato; set aside.

To the skillet used to cook the sausage add the remaining tablespoon of butter, swirling to coat. Pour in the eggs and let them cook over medium-low heat, undisturbed for about a minute, and then using a heat-safe spatula, draw the cooked edges of the egg inward, creating large curds, and let the uncooked egg run to the edges of the pan.

Continue cooking over medium-low heat, using the spatula to push the cooked curds inward, until eggs are thickened and no visible runny, liquid egg remains, but the eggs are not dry. Remove the pan from the heat and add the sausage-pepper-potato mixture. Don't stir. Sprinkle evenly with the cheddar cheese; cover and let stand for a few minutes to let the cheese melt slightly. Scatter the green onions over the top and serve.

Makes 2 generous servings.



