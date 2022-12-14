PBHS’ Howell signs to Memphis

At age 9, Will Howell had a dream to play college baseball.

That dream will soon become a reality. On Tuesday afternoon, the Pine Bluff High School senior signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Memphis Tigers.

"It's exciting to play for a coach who is new and wants to change the program," Howell, who pitches for the Zebras baseball team, said. "He talks a lot like my father does, and I feel blessed. I'm ready to get down and watch some games this spring."

Kerrick Jackson is the university's new baseball coach. Jackson was hired this past summer to coach the Tigers. He has a experience at every level of collegiate baseball including stints at junior college and as head coach at Southern University in Baton Rouge. Before arriving at Memphis, he served as director of the MLB Draft League, which puts underserved and underrepresented prospects in front of professional scouts.

Jackson was unable to attend Tuesday's signing.

Howell's signing with an out-of-state team shines a new spotlight on the Zebras' baseball program that has produced several MLB players over the decades including Torii Hunter, Basil Shabazz and Mike Jeffcoat.

Pine Bluff High School and the Howell family threw a party to celebrate Howell's accomplishment at the high school's student center. Blue and white -- the Memphis Tigers' teams colors -- was the theme on cupcakes, balloons, cookies and popcorn.

Howell's parents, Trammell and Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell Sr., along with his sister, Carreba Williams, and brother Shauwn Howell Jr., sat beside Howell during the signing.

Trammell Howell said her son started playing organized baseball when he was 4 years old. Once he started, he didn't stop.

He has played with the Zebras since ninth grade and he has also played travel baseball that has taken the family throughout the country.

"He realized baseball was what he wanted to play and go on to college and to try then for the MLB," Trammell Howell said.

"We traveled to keep him playing and to get his name out there and to be seen by coaches."

Will Howell's football and baseball teammates stood up after the signing to say how much they loved their fellow athlete.

Zebra football Coach Micheal Williams said he watched Will Howell evolve into an impressive player throughout this semester while cultivating his work ethic.

Over the last month, he has been hitting the gym at 6 a.m. to lose weight and strengthen his body.

"When I got here, people said Will was lazy and wouldn't run or work hard but he proved otherwise," Williams said.

"He would come in the summer fresh off of a baseball tournament and show up at 6 a.m. for football workouts and then stay after and throw. His work ethic has continued now that football is over. He works out in the mornings, goes to class, then baseball practice."

It is students like Will Howell, Pine Bluff interim principal Ronnieus Thompson said, that inspire other students.

"William Howell is a model Zebra that stands head and shoulders over other not just in stature but in academics, commitment and pride," Thompson said.

Will Howell isn't just about sports. He made the Principal's List for his good grades for the first nine weeks of this semester.

While Tuesday's event was focused on Will Howell's collegiate future, his signing with Memphis was more than just about one high school player going off to college.

"It's great for Pine Bluff High when a Zebra gets a scholarship to play," Zebra baseball Coach Ryan Stinson said. "It's great for the district and it's great for the county.

It shows that there is a way out of here to bigger things if you keep your head down and put in the hard work. Will's done that."

Stinson said that Will Howell was cerebral about baseball. The ability to realize strategy and a strong pitching arm make for a winning combination in going far in baseball.

"He's a talented kid," Stinson said. "He's strong and he has the size to be a college pitcher. The sky's the limit for Will as long as he works hard. He's only going to get better."