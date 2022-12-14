Residents view plans for Arkansas 112, called ‘highway of death’ by one session attendee, in Elm Springs

ELM SPRINGS -- Several hundred people turned out Tuesday to see what the Arkansas Department of Transportation has planned for Arkansas 112 between U.S. 412 and the Springdale Northern Bypass, also known as Arkansas 612.

"We came out to look at the design, mainly all the roundabouts," said Brad Bruns, a Tontitown resident. "The roundabouts are something that, the way they're placing them, are convenient for the cities to build, and that's what I was concerned about. So it looks like they've done a really good job with that."

Bruns said getting to Arkansas 612 to go to Springdale should be a lot quicker.

"It's just worthless trying to get on [U.S.] 412 because of the traffic backed up," Bruns said.

Alan Gierach lives on Elm Springs Road near Arkansas 112 and said the current road needs to be widened.

"Highway 112, we call it the highway of death because it's dangerous," Gierach said. "You've got trucks and trailers that go up and down all the time, the road is so narrow, there's basically no shoulder and it's just hard to maneuver."

Both Bruns and Gierach questioned why Arkansas 112 is being done before Arkansas 612 is finished because trucks are cutting through from U.S. 412 to Arkansas 612 now.

"It would have been nice to see them finish that before they would see what they have to do here," Gierach said.

The meeting focused on location and design of the road. There were questions about the proposed median, how much property will be required and the relation of the road to properties.

Plans call for the road to be widened from two to four lanes divided by a 15-foot raised median with four 11-foot lanes, a 5-foot sidewalk with a 3-foot greenspace on one side and a 12-foot side path with a 6-foot greenspace on the other side.

Between U.S. 412 and the Springdale Northern Bypass, a distance of 4.4 miles, eight roundabouts are planned at intersections, two of which would connect to the Springdale Northern Bypass interchange ramps.

"To me, it's ridiculous to have 17 roundabouts with less than 17 miles of road," Juanita Throgmorten said of the total project. "In that area there's a total of two lights now from 412 to Highway 12, and now you're going to put in 17 roundabouts? I just can't comprehend it. I do know that I won't have one on my road, so I'm OK with that."

The road would mostly follow the existing alignment except in Elm Springs, where there are two alternatives. One would have the road offset slightly to the east of the current road to reduce the number of properties impacted downtown. A second alternative would follow a new alignment farther east avoiding much of downtown.

Those who were unable to attend the public input session can still view meeting material on the Transportation Department's website and provide written comments at www.ardot.gov/publicmeetings. The comment period runs until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

The agency will take input from all meetings, fine-tune the design and come back again for more input before completing the design, according to agency officials.

Making Arkansas 112 a major north/south connection in the coming years is part of the regional Transportation Improvement Program for Northwest Arkansas. Arkansas 112 is the only north-south highway serving local and regional traffic between Fayetteville and Bentonville west of Interstate 49, which makes it critical for regional mobility as the area continues to grow, according to the planning documents. It also connects to other major routes, including Arkansas 12 and 264, the Springdale Northern Bypass and U.S. 412, as well as I-49.

Regional planners in January 2019 agreed to move forward with a vision for Arkansas 112 as a four-lane, north/south corridor with managed access. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is responsible for the work.

The primary purpose of the Arkansas 112 widening is to allow the road to carry significant local and regional traffic, according to the planning documents.

The work is expected to be done in phases. Work on the road could begin sometime in 2024, Highway Department officials said.

The region's population is projected to be close to 1 million by 2045.

The next meeting is Thursday evening to look at the section between the Springdale Northern Bypass and Arkansas 12/West Wallis Road. The meeting is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 S.W. Citizens Circle in Bentonville.

The Transportation Department already has made several proposed changes to its plans in response to previous concerns such as roundabouts at either end of Cave Springs and a new alignment around the west side of Cave Springs to avoid downtown.

Farther north, new alignments are proposed. One alternative would follow the existing highway alignment until moving to a new alignment east of St. Valery Downs subdivision and would tie back into the existing alignment south of Arkansas 12. A second alternative would move the new alignment even farther east of St. Valery Downs subdivision.

Source: Arkansas Department of Transportation



