Rutledge names chief of staff, deputy chief of staff

Drew Evans will be chief of staff in the lieutenant governor's office and Sandy Hall will serve as deputy chief of staff, Lt. Gov-elect Leslie Rutledge announced Tuesday.

Rutledge, who has served as the state's attorney general since 2015, will be sworn in as Arkansas' first female lieutenant governor Jan. 10. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin also will be sworn in as attorney general Jan. 10.

Evans currently serves as deputy chief of staff at the attorney general's office and previously served as a senior adviser focusing on legislative affairs, complex policy issues and communications, Rutledge said in a news release. He has managed two of Rutledge's successful political campaigns and formerly served as a career law enforcement officer.

Hall most recently served as the campaign manager and finance director for Rutledge's successful bid for lieutenant governor and became the first Hispanic campaign manager to win a statewide race in Arkansas in November, according to Rutledge. Hall previously worked as the deputy director of public affairs at the attorney general's office and greatly expanded the attorney general's Hispanic community outreach throughout the state.

"Drew and Sandy bring a tremendous amount of experience working on policy initiatives and legislative matters," Rutledge said in the news release. "They are both passionate about serving the people of our great state and share my vision to make Arkansas first in education, lower taxes and protecting our constitutional rights."



